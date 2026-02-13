41 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Hospitals and health systems began 2026 with a flurry of executive moves. Since Dec. 19, 2025, Becker’s has tracked 311 leadership changes, including 261 in the new year.

Feb. 7-13

1. DeVry Anderson, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Texas.

2. Tedd Comerford was appointed senior vice president of supply chain for Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health’s clinical enterprise.

3. Jenny Juchtzer was appointed vice president of payer contracting for Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

4. Kyle Grate was named president overseeing SSM Health’s facilities in St. Charles County, which is northwest of St. Louis.

5. Jerry Rumph was named president of SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.

6. Jake Brooks was named president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo.

7. Don Carpenter was appointed CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

8. Michael Barber was named CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

9. Carisa Buegler was appointed president of New Ulm (Minn.) Medical Center.

10. Natalie Rodriguez was named CEO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

11. Brian Levine, MD, was promoted to chief academic officer at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

12. Brigid Toyne-Barfoot, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

13. Steven Michaud has shared plans to retire as president of the Maine Hospital Association. Jeffrey Austin will succeed him.

14. Alina Moran was appointed CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, a 545-bed teaching hospital in the Queens borough of New York City.

15. Joel Leone joined Savannah, Ga.-based Memorial Health as its new COO.

16. Carolyn Leja, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nurse of Trinity Health Grand Rapids in Michigan.

17. Nicholas Strait, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Trinity Health Muskegon, Shelby and Grand Haven hospitals in Michigan.

18. Gregory Piper was appointed president of Beacon Allegan, a 25-bed critical access hospital in southwest Michigan.

19. Jeremy Riley was appointed CEO of Early Medical Center, a critical access hospital in Blakely, Ga.

20. Gerald Wydro, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., and Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia.

21. Maulin Shah, MD, was named senior vice president and chief health information officer for Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

22. Kevin Briggs was named president of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C.

23. Grant Rush was named president of the future Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center in Scotts Hill, N.C.

24. Mike Swick, president and CEO of Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System, will retire in July after more than 25 years of service to the organization and community. Lynn Carpenter, president and COO, was selected as the organization’s next president and CEO.

25. . Caren Lewis, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

26. Joe Malas was appointed executive vice president and CFO for Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center.

27. Tim Calahan, MD, is leaving Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine after four years as chief technology officer.

28. Daniel Salazar was named CFO of San Antonio, Texas-based Northeast Baptist Hospital.

29. Nisha Morris was promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

30. Mike Bowers was appointed president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals in Northern California.

31. Dennis Leber, PhD, was appointed chief information security officer of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

32. Scott Bearrows was appointed vice president of finance and CFO for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital.

33. Christy Pehanich was appointed assistant vice president of revenue cycle process improvement at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

34. Abhishek Dosi was appointed senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Golden Gate Service Area.

35. Cory Darling was named president and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

36. Marc Lemon was named COO of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth’s specialty hospital division.

37. Armando Bonheur, Jr. was named vice president of operations at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.

38. Robyn Miller, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center.

39. Adam Smith was named Wisconsin CFO for Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System.

40. Navneet Dang, MD, was named chief medical officer of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger’s hospitals.

41. Brett Walker, MD, stepped down as associate chief medical information officer at Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

Jan. 30-Feb. 6

1. Brett Waress was named vice president of strategy and service lines for AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) and AdventHealth Polk in Columbus, N.C.

2. Tracey Crandall was named CHRO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

3. Carmela Coyle plans to retire in 2027 as president and CEO of the California Hospital Association.

4. Jared Stimpson was named vice president of critical access hospitals at Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.

5. Ellis Hawkins was named president of Ascension Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

6. Carrie Dunford was appointed chief clinical shared services officer of Intermountain Health.

7. Julie Nix was named CEO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health, effective April 1.

8. Kimberly Blaha was named president and chief administrative officer of Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix.

9. Nilay Shah, PhD, was named chief strategy officer at The University of Texas at Austin’s academic health system.

10. Hunter Nostrant was named COO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

11. Chuck Sherwin was appointed market president for MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alma, Clare, Midland and Mt. Pleasant.

12. Mike Erickson was named market president for MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alpena, Saginaw, Standish, Tawas and Towne Centre.

13. Robin Kobayashi was appointed chief people strategy officer of Honolulu-based The Queen’s Health System.

14. Joe Wysock was named vice president of facilities for Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.

15. Bob Barrett was appointed president of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Healthcare’s Western division.

16. Dean Mazzoni was named president and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.).

17. Charlene Boyer, DHA, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Syringa Hospital & Clinics in Grangeville, Idaho, effective March 1.

18. Abby Bray was named vice president of operations at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, Ga.

19. C. Alan Scott, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

20. Victor Waters, MD, was named chief medical officer at University Medical Center at El Paso (Texas).

21. Mike Anderes was named managing director of Ballad Ventures, part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.

22. Shelby Arveson was appointed senior vice president of finance for Phoenix-based Banner Health.

23. Matthew Warren was named vice president of revenue operations at Birmingham, Ala.-based SCA Health.

24. Beth Allen was appointed CFO for the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

25. Josh Gill was named COO of Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center.

26. David Quirke was appointed chief digital and information officer for Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health Network.

27. Traci Nordberg was named CHRO of The University of Texas at Austin’s academic health system.

28. Carolyn Schneider retired as CHRO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.

29. Timothy Quinn, MD, plans to retire April 3 as president and CEO of Mercy Cedar Rapids (Iowa).

30. Daniel Frattarelli, MD, was named chief physician executive of UToledo (Ohio) Health.

31. Pete Sosenko was appointed vice president of supply chain at Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy.

32. Michael Nagowski plans to retire July 1 as CEO of Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health.

33. Deidre Franzese was named vice president of system financial shared services at Clearwater, Fla.-based Baycare.

34. Dominic Paris was appointed vice president of finance and divisional CFO for affiliate operations at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health.

35. Joe Hurshe exited his role as president of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich.

36. Deb Rudquist, RN, is retiring as president of Amery (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic.

37. Randy Davis was named president of Vanderbilt Clarksville (Tenn.) Hospital.

38. Adrienne Moore, DrPH, was appointed senior vice president of strategy and growth for Phoenix-based Banner Health.

39. Liz Sellers, MSN, stepped down as CEO of Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colo., for a new CEO role out of state.

40. Steve Hannah was named interim CEO of Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colo.

41. Mary Williamson was appointed CFO of CenterPointe Hospital of Columbia (Mo.).

42. Norman Spence was named president of Kettering Health Hamilton (Ohio).

43. Harish Rengarajan, MD, was named chief medical executive of Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif.

44. John Maschger was named vice president of revenue cycle for Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health.

45. Lina Scroggins was named chief product officer of Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy Health.

46. Gordon Groschl was named vice president and chief information security officer at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

47. Lawrence Ward, MD, was named chief medical officer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health’s medical group.

48. Clara Blitch was named CHRO of Birmingham-based Children’s of Alabama.

49. Sharleen Betancourt, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio.

50. Deborah Berini was named chief executive of Anchorage-based Providence Alaska.

51. Carl Little was named CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital.

52. Susan Newton was named vice president of finance for St. Louis-based Ascension’s Florida market.

53. Balavenkatesh Kanna, MD, was appointed CEO and vice president of hospital affairs at University Hospital at Downstate in New York City.

Jan. 24-30

1. Melissa Lozano, MD, was appointed system medical director of women’s health for Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health.

2. Patrick Shannon was appointed CEO of MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M.

3. Susan Newton was named vice president of finance for Ascension’s Florida market.

4. Divya Pathak, chief data and AI officer of NYC Health + Hospitals, is leaving the New York City-based system.

5. Carolyn Petties was appointed market director of human resources at Edinburg-based South Texas Health System.

6. Kendra Meza, BSN, RN, was appointed COO of Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

7. Carlos Migoya shared plans to step down as CEO of Miami-based Jackson Health System. David Zambrana, PhD, DNP, RN, Jackson’s current president and COO, was selected as Mr. Migoya’s successor.

8. Michael Vaccaro, DNP, RN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nursing and clinical operations officer for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

9. Anika Gardenhire, RN, was appointed chief digital and information office at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine.

10. Virpal Donley, RN, was named vice president and associate chief nursing executive of UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento.

11. Brett Altman plans to retire as CEO of Atlantic, Iowa-based Cass Health on Jan. 1, 2027.

12. Casey Fleckenstein, BSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga.

13. John Lazarus, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla).

14. Jessica Brown, MSN, RN, was appointed site administrator for Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.

15. Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, shared plans to retire as president of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health.

16. Brittany Casey was named chief quality officer at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, La.

17. Brian Walch was appointed president and chief hospital executive of Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, N.J.

18. Lacey Bredehoeft-Fiene was appointed vice president of financial services and CFO at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

19. Dan Bowen was appointed president of Orlando Health Sebastian (Fla.) River Hospital.

20. Kevin Strecker shared plans to depart his role as CEO of the Ascension Via Christi Ministry market in the Wichita, Kan., area. Jason Alexander, who formerly served as CEO of Ascension Alabama, was named interim CEO of Ascension Via Christi.

21. Jim Engler was named executive vice president, chief of staff and chief governance office at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

22. Sarah Matlin was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health.

23. Taylor Hamilton was appointed chief digital officer at Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.

24. Kevin Abel, president of Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health, shared plans to step down from his role.

25. Richard Duvall, president and CEO of Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based North Star Health Alliance, resigned amid a workforce reduction affecting more than 100 positions.

26. Idorenyin Carter was named director of finance at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth.

27. Pranav Kachhi, MD, was appointed chief of staff at Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital.

28. Joel Helmke was named CEO of the Knight Cancer Group at the Knight Cancer Institute at Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

29. Alison Dulfer was appointed CEO of Woodland Springs Behavioral Health in Conroe, Texas.

30. Geoffrey Hall was named CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital in Tacoma, Wash.

31. Ellen Moss was appointed CEO of University Hospitals Avon (Ohio) Rehabilitation Hospital and University Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospital in Beachwood, Ohio.

32. Bruce Tassin was named CEO of Centerpoint Health-Georgetown and Centerpoint Health-Versailles in Kentucky.

33. Vera Yigle-Kaljob, MD, was appointed CEO of Triangle Springs, a behavioral health hospital in Raleigh, N.C.

34. Kristin Gardner, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center in Cambridge, Ohio.

35. Chris Johnson, vice president of revenue cycle management at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, retired.

36. Randa Perkins, MD, was named chief health information officer at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.

37. Jamie Mack is returning to Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals as vice president and CFO after departing the system two decades ago.

38. Benjamin “BJ” Predum was named Central Coast market president at Dignity Health.

39. Kayleen Harandi was appointed vice president of managed care contracting at Salinas (Calif.) Valley Health.

40. Anita Chou was appointed finance officer for the Southern California Network at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

41. Jim Bradley was appointed CEO of Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson, Calif.

42. Tom Parker stepped down as CEO of Mammoth Hospital in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., after announcing his impending retirement. CFO Melanie Van Winkle was selected as interim CEO.

43. Teresa Perry was named CFO at UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

44. Loree Ching was appointed CFO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health Medical Associates.

Jan. 19-23

1. Laura Lay was named senior director of revenue cycle for Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health.

2. Seanna-Kaye Denham Wilks, PhD was appointed chief operations officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/McKinney, a 320-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in New York City.

3. Warren Whitney was promoted to chief administrative officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

4. Chad Moore was appointed vice president of managed care for Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System.

5. Rachel Stanley, MD, was named physician in chief at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford.

6. Neil Veloso was named vice president of innovation and technology commercialization at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

7. Grace Davis was appointed executive vice president and chief external affairs officer at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

8. Cindy Rollenhagen was named senior vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health.

9. Jenn Schwartz was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

10. Sarah Goncher was appointed chief legal officer and corporate secretary at ChristianaCare.

11. Mark Hayes was appointed senior vice president of government relations for Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif.

12. Susan Burroughs was appointed COO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center.

13. Thomas (Mac) Marlow was named vice president and chief digital and information officer for Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth.

14. Janice Walker, DHA, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing officer at Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health.

15. Josh Gill was appointed COO of Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

16. Katie Hile, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at UNC Health Wayne in Goldsboro, N.C.

17. Joel Rose, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at UNC Health Wayne.

18. Gelareh Zadeh, MD, PhD, was appointed David C. and Flora C. Pratt Distinguished Chief Medical Officer of Mayo Clinic Platform.

19. Adam Schreader, MSN, was named CEO of Erlanger East and Erlanger North Hospitals, both in Chattanooga, Tenn.

20. Shana Scales was named chief human resources officer at Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System.

21. Troy Moore was appointed CEO of Ellinwood (Kan.) Hospital and Clinic.

22. Warren Moore was named president and COO of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

23. Kristen Kruszewski, PharmD, was named chief pharmacy officer for Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

24. Holly Schienke, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for McLaren Lapeer (Mich.) Region.

25. Tom Hood was named interim CEO of Marysville, Kan.-based Community Memorial Healthcare.

26. Tom Parker shared plans to retire as CEO of Mammoth Hospital in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

27. Caitlin Lewis was appointed CEO of AdventHealth East Orlando (Fla.).

28. Anne Marie McDonald, EdD, RN, was named chief nursing executive at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.

29. Peggy Norton-Rosko, DNP, RN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

30. John Castaneda was appointed vice president of Human Resources for HCA Houston Healthcare.

31. Sister M. Mikela Meidl, BSN, was named president of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.

32. Todd Manion was named chair of revenue cycle for Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

33. Jim Marcotte was appointed vice president of mergers and acquisitions and partnership development strategy implementation at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

34. Matthew Partridge was appointed senior vice president of finance and treasury at Milwaukee, Wis.-based Froedtert ThedaCare.

35. Lisa DeKezel, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Ray County Hospital and Healthcare in Richmond, Mo.

Jan. 10-16

1. Chris Boukas, RN, was named COO of Paris (Texas) Regional Health.

2. Drew Citrin was named CEO of Atmore (Ala.) Community Hospital.

3. Alice Issai was named president of Adventist Health’s Southern California Network.

4. Daniel Fontoura, was named president of Adventist Health White Memorial and Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello in California.

5. Kristie Ross, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and the children’s market at Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

6. Lindsay Goldammer, RN, MSN, was appointed interim chief nursing officer of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

7. Tony Coleman shared plans to step down as CEO of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C. Kimberlee Daniels was named interim CEO at Cedar Hill.

8. Ryan Cameron was named executive vice president and chief information and innovation officer at Children’s Nebraska in Omaha.

9. Nikki McLain was appointed CFO of Piedmont Augusta (Ga.)’s clinical hub.

10. Michael Hales was named CFO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Plans.

11. Ryan Longman, MD, was named chief of obstetrics and gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York City.

12. Rick Naegler was appointed regional CEO of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare’s four hospitals in Missouri and Kansas.

13. Carrie Brewton, MSN, was appointed COO of Russellville, Ark.-based St. Mary’s Regional Health System.

14. Beth Leonard was appointed senior vice president and chief public affairs officer at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

15. Chuck DiBello was named vice president of operations for Morgantown, W. Va.-based WVU Medicine’s Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W. Va. and Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, W. Va.

16. Michael Weiss, DO, vice president of population health for Rady Children’s Health in Orange County (Calif.), was named the Clavis Foundation Chair for Wellness.

17. Scott Nordlund was appointed executive vice president of corporate development and partnerships at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

18. Bernie Rice, senior vice president and CIO of Nemours Children’s Health, based in Jacksonville, Fla., shared plans to step down.

19. Patrick Guy was named director of human resources at Troy (Ala.) Regional Medical Center.

20. Katie Scott, MSN, RN, was appointed COO of Ascension Providence in Waco, Texas.

21. Erica Rossitto, BSN, RN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nurse executive at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

22. Denten Park exited his role as CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet’s Massachusetts market.

23. Adam Bracks now serves as interim CEO of St. Vincent.

24. Paul Davis was named president of contracting and managed care at St. Louis-based Mercy.

25. Jodi Coombs, BSN, RN, exited her role as interim CEO of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. Claire Alminde, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, was appointed acting president.

26. Kristopher Russell was named CFO of Idaho Falls-based Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

27. Allison Sours was named president and CEO of Graham Health System in Canton, Ill.

28. Jonathan Brouk was named president and COO of Milwaukee-based Children’s Wisconsin.

29. Jill Payne, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Health.

30. Jeremy Mercer was named CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

31. Bryan Kleibscheidel exited his role as vice president of finance for Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.

32. Misty Brackett was appointed vice president of the consolidated business office at Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.

33. Amanda Maggard was appointed chief people officer of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s multi-state division.

34. Thomas Klemond, MD, stepped down as interim CEO of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare. J. Kevin Croston, MD, former CEO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health, and former Hennepin County Administrator David Hough — who had been co-leading Hennepin Healthcare’s stabilization efforts — were appointed co-interim administrators.

35. Jose Rosado, MD, was named chief medical officer at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach (Fla.).

36. Art Vasquez was named president of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health’s newly aligned North Region.

37. Shawn McKenzie, CEO of Chester, Calif.-based Seneca Healthcare District, shared plans to retire. Brady Haynes, the district’s COO, will succeed Mr. McKenzie.

38. Timothy Riddell, MD, was named executive vice president and COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

39. Kiran Mysore was named chief analytics officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, based in Albuquerque, N.M.

40. Patrick Kerrwood was appointed CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, Ill.

41. Georgia Jones was named revenue cycle director of Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge, Ga.

42. Kayla Fogg Tidwell was appointed COO of AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Fla.

43. Justin Inglett was named CFO of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center.

44. Brian Johnson, MD, was named medical director and chief population health officer for Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network’s clinically integrated network, Physician Partners of Western PA.

45. Lou Baverso, AHN’s COO, was named interim president of AHN West Penn until a permanent successor is selected.

46. Saad Mahmood, DO, was appointed chief medical officer at AHN Allegheny General Hospital.

47. Alan Murdock, MD, was named interim network director of trauma at AHN.

48. Giath Shari, MD, was appointed CMO of AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pa.

49. Christine Guillory was appointed chief legal officer of Atlanta-based Grady Health System.

50. Ronnie Daves was appointed CEO of McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning, S.C.

51. Terrie Poe, DNP, was appointed chief nursing executive of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

52. Craig Carstens was named CFO of Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital.

53. David Fox was named vice president and administrator of Stone County Medical Center in Mountain View, Ark.

54. Michael Mewhirter was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.).

55. Anna Noonan, RN, shared plans to retire as president and COO of Berlin, Vt.-based Central Vermont Medical Center.

56. Adam Thunell was named CEO of Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital.

57. Jessica Williamson was appointed CFO of Bainbridge, Ga.-based Memorial Hospital and Manor.

58. Steve LeBlond was appointed chief information and digital officer of Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health.

59. Shelby Arveson exited her role as CFO of Providence South Division in Southern California.

60. Amanda Soesbe was appointed vice president of finance and CFO at Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center.

61. John Corman, MD, was named president of Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Health.

62. Mark Smith was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Littleton in Colorado.

63. Sabrina Kidd, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

64. Joe Kim, MD, was named chief medical officer of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.

65. Arjun Bhatia was named vice president of revenue cycle transformation at Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.

Jan. 3-9

1. Eric Liston was named regional president for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health’s Canyons Region.

2. Craig Connors was appointed vice president of revenue cycle and payer relations at Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health.

3. Steven Luther was appointed CEO of Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Ky.

4. Wendy Fielding was appointed CFO of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.

5. Donna Roach, CIO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health, added the title of system chief digital information officer.

6. Nanette Logan, DNP, exited her role as CEO of Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va. Ben Brown is her successor.

7. David Wylie was appointed CFO of Waycross, Ga.-based Memorial Satilla Health.

8. Sabrina Kidd, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

9. Grace Taylor was appointed president of UCHealth Greeley (Colo.) Hospital.

10. Brett Spenst was named senior executive officer for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain region.

11. David Weis was named president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain region.

12. Susan Brooks, BSN, RN, was named executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

13. Allison Schuler, MSN, was appointed CEO and chief nursing officer of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala in Kosciusko, Miss.

14. Robert Cavagnol, MD, was appointed president for Carle Health’s Bloomington-Normal Service Area.

15. Neva Spencer, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

16. Adam Thacker took the helm as CEO of Good Samaritan in Vincennes, Ind.

17. Amanda de los Reyes was named vice president of revenue cycle at Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

18. Aaron Martin was appointed CFO of Medical City Plano (Texas) and Medical City Sachse (Texas), a campus of Medical City Plano.

19. Nina Pacheco was appointed vice president and system compliance officer at Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.

20. Jason Pilant was appointed president and chief administrative officer of Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tenn.

21. Kim Baugh was named CFO of Share Medical Center in Alva, Okla.

22. Peter Ostasewski was named executive vice president and CFO of Towson, Md.-based GBMC HealthCare.

23. Samantha Crandall, PhD, RN, was named senior vice president of quality and patient safety at GBMC HealthCare.

24. Aaron Kuehn was named CFO of Scott County Health System in Scott City, Kan.

25. Chirag Choudhary, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, which is part of the health system’s Florida market.

26. Chip Hubbs, president and CEO of Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health, shared plans to retire in January 2027.

27. Peter Hull was named enterprisewide chief communications and marketing officer at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

28. Tommy Ibrahim, MD, was named executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

29. Susan Sauder was named chief executive of Medford, Ore.-based Providence Southern Oregon Service Area.

30. Autumn McFann was named CFO of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

31. Christian Pass was named CFO of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.

32. Marcee Chmait was appointed head of emerging opportunities and ventures at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

33. Carolyn Jackson was named president and COO of Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I.

34. Mike Yost retired as chief marketing officer of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

35. . Kelli Ferry was appointed executive vice president and chief legal officer at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

36. Rebekah Artman, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital in North Carolina.

37. Jonathan Kyriacou was named president and CEO of Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center.

38. Amanda Vick, BSN, was appointed CEO of Lander, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care.

39. Michele Williams, MD, was named chief medical officer at Methodist Fremont Health in Nebraska.

40. Doug Zehner was appointed executive vice president and system CFO of Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Health.

41. Rick Lyman retired from his role as senior vice president of enterprise revenue cycle management at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

42. Tori Bowers was appointed CFO of Abilene, Kan.-based Memorial Health System.

43. Michele Hasselblad, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital.

44. Nelson So was named COO of Wellstar Columbia County Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.

45. Susan Collins was named vice president of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger’s venture capital arm, Geisinger Ventures.

46. Ellie Michael was appointed COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn.

47. E. Misa Ewing, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn.

48. Eric Paul was appointed president of Ascension Saint Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, Tenn.

49. Eric Greenfield, DO, was appointed chief medical officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

50. Joshua Ramsey, MD, was appointed chief medical officer for East Regional Hospitals at Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas.

51. Doug Hoban was named interim CFO of Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital.

52. Benny Stover was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth.

53. Rich Rogers retired from his role as senior vice president and CIO of Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health.

54. Craig McGhee was appointed regional administrator for the West region at Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children’s.

55. Raju Iyer was named CFO of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health.

56. Terence French was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health.

57. Stephen Leffler, MD, was named CEO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health.

58. Megan Powe was appointed COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

59. Terrence Wooten was named president of Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

60. Oscar Lahoud, MD, was named chief medical officer of NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

61. Julie Smith was appointed service area CFO for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

62. Chris Spady was named senior vice president of revenue cycle at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

63. Chris Lewis‘s role was expanded to regional CFO of Chicago-based Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital and Evanston, Ill.-based Saint Francis Hospital.

64. Brian Day was named CFO of St. Louis-based Mercy.

65. Thomas Gullatt, MD, will retire in January 2027 from his role as president of FMOL Health | St. Francis in Monroe, La.

Jan. 1-2

1. Dave Cole, vice chair of the Center for Digital Health at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is stepping down from his role.

2. Ebony Boulware, MD, stepped into the role of chief academic officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

3. Michele Williams, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at Methodist Fremont (Neb.) Health.

4. Anthony Sunzeri was named CFO of Fort Lauderdale-based Florida Medical Center.

5. Tom Hammerton, president of the OSF HealthCare Foundation and chief development officer of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, shared plans to retire.

6. Jason Plamondon, MSN, RN, was appointed chief administrative officer of Providence Seaside (Ore.) Hospital.

7. Tommy Ibrahim, MD, was named an executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

8. Mir Wasif Ali, MD, was elected chief of staff at Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.

9. Tamar Goldblatt was named vice president of payer revenue strategy and contracting at St. Louis-based Ascension.

10. Whitney Staub-Juergens, RN, was named COO for digital transformation and innovation at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

11. Jennifer Yartym was appointed president of Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital.

Dec. 19-31

11. Susan Takacs was appointed COO of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C.

12. Nicholas Johnson was named CEO of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

13. Amy Crouch was appointed CFO of HSHS Wisconsin, a market of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

14. Divya Matai was appointed CFO of the HSHS Central Illinois market and Illinois Physician Enterprise.

15. Mark Thorn was named CFO of the HSHS Southern Illinois market.



16. Helen Arteaga Landaverde, PhD, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, was appointed deputy mayor of health and human services in New York City.

17. Abby Jackson was appointed vice president and chief compliance officer of Children’s Mercy Kansas City in Missouri.

18. Paul Peterson was named COO of DeTar Healthcare System in Victoria, Texas.

19. Hudson Sutton was appointed executive director of operations at AdventHealth Redmond in Rome, Ga.

20. Jason Hill was appointed vice chair of hospital medicine and innovation at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

21. Matt Leary was named CEO of Hutchinson (Kan.) Clinic.

22. Fallon Phillips was named assistant CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas.

23. Antonio “Tony” Chavira Jr. was named CFO of Tyler County Hospital in Woodville, Texas.

24. Bowei Hao was appointed chief strategy and growth officer at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

25. Walter Young, MD, was appointed interim chief medical officer at Dothan, Ala.-based Southeast Health.

26. Mitchell Katz, MD, was reappointed president and CEO of New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals.

27. Sanjay Desai, MD, was named vice dean for education at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University’s medical school.

28. Lara Khouri was named chief executive of MemorialCare’s Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, Calif.

29. Kim Moody was appointed vice president and chief accounting officer at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

30. Samantha Crandall, PhD, RN, was named senior vice president of quality and patient safety at GBMC HealthCare System in Towson, Md.

31. David Pierick was named director of finance for service lines at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

32. David Yu, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical officer of New Orleans-based Manning Family Children’s.

33. Sonney Sapra was named CIO of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

34. Brian Sinotte was named president of the UCSF Health Network, part of San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

35. Carlton Rule, MD, was named chief quality officer at Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

36. Perry Sham was named CFO of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

37. Kavita Sharma, MD, was named associate chief medical officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital.

38. Amy Gonzalez was named assistant CFO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

39. Zach Yoder was appointed interim president of St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., and Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill.

40. Lisa Schepers, DNP, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Ill., will serve as interim president of the hospital.

41. Paul Krakovitz, MD, was appointed CEO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

42. Jonathan Rosenthal was named CFO of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital – Chicago.

43. Brad Carvellas was appointed senior vice president and chief digital officer at Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie.

44. Katherine Bourbeau-Medinilla, MD, was named the first chief population health officer and associate chief medical officer of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif.

45. Jennifer Garnica, BSN, RN, was appointed Central Illinois Market chief nursing officer at Hospital Sisters Health System.

46. Joanne Carrocino stepped down as CEO of Cape May, N.J.-based Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional.

47. Tiffany Comis, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.

48. Tim Kirsch, MD, was appointed the inaugural chief medical officer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wy.

49. Laura Baxter, BSN, RN, was appointed chief clinical officer of Waukon, Iowa-based Veterans Memorial Hospital.

50. Mandy Shaiffer, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and its affiliated medical group, Wellstone Health Partners, both based in Harker Heights, Texas.

51. Abraham Houng, MD, was appointed chief academic officer of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

52. Devon Sirney was named vice president of human resources at Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center.

53. David Ratcliff, MD, stepped down as chief medical officer of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical Center. The hospital’s chief quality officer, Anthony Williams, MD, was selected as his successor.

54. Nicole Phillips was named senior vice president and chief marketing, brand and consumer experience officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

55. Geetha Gangu, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital | Northeast in Live Oak, Texas.

56. Bobby Olm-Shipman was named president of Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City (Mo.).

57. Forest Hannah was appointed vice president of finance for three Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine critical access hospitals in the system’s central region.

58. Kate Sawa was named the inaugural chief philanthropy officer at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

59. Curt Sudbeck was appointed COO of Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, Kan.

60. Courtney Schmelzle was named HIPAA privacy officer at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital.