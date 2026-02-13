UF Health names first SVP of supply chain 

By: Mackenzie Bean

Tedd Comerford has been appointed senior vice president of supply chain for Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health’s clinical enterprise.

In the role, he will oversee systemwide supply chain strategy and operations, including procurement, contracting, distribution, inventory management, value analysis and supplier performance.

Mr. Comerford has nearly 40 years of healthcare supply chain experience, according to a Feb. 9 news release. He joined UF Health in 2017 and most recently served as interim senior vice president for supply chain services.

UF Health is a nonprofit health system with six hospitals and more than 140 physician practices and outpatient sites in Florida.

