Becker's Hospital Review | Healthcare News & Analysis

Advertisement

Upcoming Events & Conferences

Most Read

More Most Read

  • Events

    Where healthcare leaders meet — see what’s coming up.

  • Webinars

    Explore and register for webinars across a wide variety of topics.

  • Whitepapers

    Gain valuable insights & knowledge from our leading industry experts.

  • Podcasts

    Listen to interviews and conversations on healthcare’s most pressing issues.

The Latest

CMS proposes new price transparency rules

President Donald Trump’s administration proposed significant updates Dec. 19 to healthcare price transparency rules to help make costs more “clear, accurate and actionable for Americans.” The proposal, shared by CMS, in partnership with the labor and the treasury departments, builds…

By: Madeline Ashley

Longtime Arkansas chief medical officer to exit, successor named 

David Ratcliff, MD, is stepping down as chief medical officer of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical Center after 22 years in the role. During his tenure, Dr. Ratcliff oversaw the development of key service lines and helped launch a graduate…

By: Erica Cerutti

Henry Ford hospital nurses, technicians ratify multiyear contracts 

About 350 registered nurses and 55 radiology technicians at Henry Ford Rochester (Mich.) Hospital have ratified new labor agreements with Detroit-based Henry Ford Health. Here are six things to know: 1. Members of Office and Professional Employees International Union Local…

By: Kristin Kuchno

14 states with high virus levels

Respiratory virus season is in full gear, with flu admissions rising quickly in recent weeks, according to the latest national data from the CDC. Fourteen states reported high levels of flu-like illness during the week ending Dec. 13. Of those,…

By: Erica Cerutti

CMS proposes 2 Medicare drug pricing models

CMS has proposed two new models aimed at curbing Medicare drug spending by linking payments to international benchmarks. The proposals — GUARD for Part D drugs and GLOBE for Part B — are the latest in the CMS Innovation Center’s…

By: Ella Jeffries

States press medical debt protection efforts despite federal pushback

Legislators in several states are advancing medical debt protections, even as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau maintains that states cannot regulate consumer credit reports, KFF Health News reported Dec. 19. Legislators in Alaska and Michigan are working to advance bills…

By: Kristin Kuchno

How Virtua Health scaled robotic surgery into a systemwide growth engine

Sponsored

As robotic-assisted surgery continues to gain traction across health systems, Virtua Health is showcasing what it takes to maximize both clinical outcomes and return on investment through careful strategic alignment. During a featured session at Becker’s 13th Annual CEO +…

In collaboration with Intuitive

From Providence to Humana: A digital leader’s next act

Aaron Martin, the former chief digital officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, has taken a unique career path, moving from Amazon to the 51-hospital system back to Amazon and now to Humana. Mr. Martin was named president of Medicare Advantage for Humana on Dec.…

By: Giles Bruce

How medical improv can help communication in healthcare  

Effective communication is the backbone of high-quality health care. Whether between clinicians and patients or among interdisciplinary teams, the ability to exchange information clearly, empathetically and efficiently can determine the success of diagnosis, treatment and patient outcomes. In recent years,…

Susmita Pati, MD, Department of Pediatrics at University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville

34 COO exits in 2025

Becker’s has reported on the following hospital and health system COO departures since Jan. 13, including retirements and transitions to leadership roles at other organizations. Editor’s note: This story was published Nov. 7 and was updated Dec. 19. Jan. 13-Dec.…

By: Kristin Kuchno
More Latest
Advertisement

Popular in EHRs / Interoperability

Popular in HR

Advertisement
Advertisement

Featured Learning Opportunities

Advertisement
Advertisement