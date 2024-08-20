Top health system employers by state: Forbes

Mayo Clinic and the University of Kansas Health System were both chosen as the No. 1 health system in more than one state according to Forbes' 2024 ranking of America's best employers by state.
Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research firm, to survey more than 160,000 employees working at companies that employ 500 people or more in the U.S.
The participants in the survey were asked to share on a scale of 1 to 10 how likely they were to recommend their employer. They were also asked to evaluate the employers they had worked for over the last two years and organizations they knew in their industry or through family or friends who worked there.
More recent data and responses from existing employees in the states were given greater weight. Overall, 1,294 organizations made the list.
Below are the top-ranking hospitals and health systems per each state:
Editor's note: Rhode Island did not have a hospital or health system ranked.
Alabama
Infirmary Health (Mobile)
Alaska
Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton, Wash.)
Arizona
HonorHealth (Scottsdale)
Arkansas
Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)
California
UC Davis Health (Sacramento)
Colorado
Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)
Connecticut
Yale New Haven Health
Delaware
Bayhealth (Dover)
District of Columbia
MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)
Florida
Jupiter Medical Center
Georgia
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Hawaii
Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)
Idaho
Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)
Illinois
University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (Madison, Wis.)
Indiana
Community Health Network (Indianapolis)
Iowa
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)
Kansas
The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)
Kentucky
Norton Healthcare (Louisville)
Louisiana
Woman's (Baton Rouge)
Maine
MaineGeneral Health (Augusta)
Maryland
Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg)
Massachusetts
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)
Michigan
University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic (Rochester)
Mississippi
University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)
Missouri
The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)
Montana
Billings Clinic
Nebraska
Methodist Health System (Omaha)
Nevada
Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)
New Hampshire
Concord Hospital
New Jersey
Atlantic Health System (Morristown)
New Mexico
Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque)
New York
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
North Carolina
Duke University Health System (Durham)
North Dakota
Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)
Ohio
Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus)
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Oregon
Adventist Health Systems (Roseville, Calif.)
Pennsylvania
St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem)
South Carolina
Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tennessee
University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)
Texas
Houston Methodist
Utah
University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)
Vermont
The University of Vermont Health Care (Burlington)
Virginia
Inova Health System (Falls Church)
Washington
UW Medicine (Seattle)
West Virginia
Valley Health (Winchester, Va.)
Wisconsin
Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
Wyoming
Banner Health (Phoenix)
View the full list here.