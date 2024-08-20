Top health system employers by state: Forbes

Mayo Clinic and the University of Kansas Health System were both chosen as the No. 1 health system in more than one state according to Forbes' 2024 ranking of America's best employers by state.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research firm, to survey more than 160,000 employees working at companies that employ 500 people or more in the U.S.

The participants in the survey were asked to share on a scale of 1 to 10 how likely they were to recommend their employer. They were also asked to evaluate the employers they had worked for over the last two years and organizations they knew in their industry or through family or friends who worked there.

More recent data and responses from existing employees in the states were given greater weight. Overall, 1,294 organizations made the list.

Below are the top-ranking hospitals and health systems per each state:

Editor's note: Rhode Island did not have a hospital or health system ranked.

Alabama

Infirmary Health (Mobile)

Alaska

Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton, Wash.)

Arizona

HonorHealth (Scottsdale)

Arkansas

Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)

California

UC Davis Health (Sacramento)

Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

Connecticut

Yale New Haven Health

Delaware

Bayhealth (Dover)

District of Columbia

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Florida

Jupiter Medical Center

Georgia

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Hawaii

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Idaho

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

Illinois

University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (Madison, Wis.)

Indiana

Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

Iowa

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

Kansas

The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

Kentucky

Norton Healthcare (Louisville)

Louisiana

Woman's (Baton Rouge)

Maine

MaineGeneral Health (Augusta)

Maryland

Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg)

Massachusetts

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

Michigan

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Mississippi

University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)

Missouri

The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

Montana

Billings Clinic

Nebraska

Methodist Health System (Omaha)

Nevada

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

New Hampshire

Concord Hospital

New Jersey

Atlantic Health System (Morristown)

New Mexico

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque)

New York

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

North Carolina

Duke University Health System (Durham)

North Dakota

Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)

Ohio

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

Adventist Health Systems (Roseville, Calif.)

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem)

South Carolina

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Tennessee

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

Texas

Houston Methodist

Utah

University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

The University of Vermont Health Care (Burlington)

Virginia

Inova Health System (Falls Church)

Washington

UW Medicine (Seattle)

West Virginia

Valley Health (Winchester, Va.)

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Wyoming

Banner Health (Phoenix)

View the full list here.