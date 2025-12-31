States ranked by physician communication

Hospitals in Nebraska lead the nation on physician communication, while hospitals in Nevada rank lowest, CMS data shows.

CMS collects and publicly reports data on physician communication as part of its HCAHPS survey data. The measure assesses the percentage of patients who reported that their physicians “always” communicated well. The data was collected in 2023 and published in CMS’ Provider Data Catalog Nov. 26.

Nationally, 80% of patients said physicians always communicated well — unchanged from the prior year — signaling both stability and persistent opportunity for improvement.

See how each state and Washington, D.C., stack up below.

Note: The list includes ties.