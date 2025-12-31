States ranked by physician communication

Advertisement
By: Mackenzie Bean

Hospitals in Nebraska lead the nation on physician communication, while hospitals in Nevada rank lowest, CMS data shows.

CMS collects and publicly reports data on physician communication as part of its HCAHPS survey data. The measure assesses the percentage of patients who reported that their physicians “always” communicated well. The data was collected in 2023 and published in CMS’ Provider Data Catalog Nov. 26.

Nationally, 80% of patients said physicians always communicated well — unchanged from the prior year — signaling both stability and persistent opportunity for improvement.

See how each state and Washington, D.C., stack up below.
Note: The list includes ties. 

  1. Nebraska — 86%
  2. Louisiana — 85%
    Montana — 85%
    North Dakota — 85%
    South Dakota — 85%
  3. Alaska — 84%
    Iowa — 84%
    Kansas — 84%
    Minnesota — 84%
    Mississippi — 84%
  4. Idaho — 83%
    Utah — 83%
    Wisconsin — 83%
  5. Alabama — 82%
    Arkansas — 82%
    Kentucky — 82%
    Maine — 82%
    Oklahoma — 82%
    South Carolina — 82%
    Tennessee — 82%
    Wyoming — 82%
  6. Colorado — 81%
    Missouri — 81%
    North Carolina — 81%
    New Hampshire — 81%
    Texas — 81%
    Vermont — 81%
    West Virginia — 81%
  7. Georgia — 80%
    Hawaii — 80%
    Ohio — 80%
    Oregon — 80%
    Pennsylvania — 80%
    Rhode Island — 80%
    Virginia — 80%
    Washington — 80%
  8. Illinois — 79%
    Indiana — 79%
    Massachusetts — 79%
  9. Michigan — 78%
    New Mexico — 78%
  10. Connecticut — 77%
    District of Columbia — 77%
    Delaware — 77%
    Maryland — 77%
    New York — 77%
  11. California — 76%
  12. Arizona — 75%
    Florida — 75%
    New Jersey — 75%
  13. Nevada — 74%

How leading health systems are rewriting physician workforce strategy

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Rankings and Ratings

  • States ranked by nurse communication

    Hospitals in Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska and South Dakota have the highest nurse communication scores, while hospitals in the…

    By: Mackenzie Bean

  • 10 'neediest' US cities

    Detroit remains the neediest city in the U.S., largely because it has the highest unemployment rate in the country at…

    By: Kristin Kuchno
Advertisement

Comments are closed.