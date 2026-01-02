ED visit times, by state

Patients in Washington, D.C., had the highest median time spent in the emergency department, while patients in North Dakota had the lowest, CMS data shows.

The agency’s “Timely and Effective Care” dataset, updated Nov. 26, tracks the average median time patients spend in the emergency department before leaving. The measures apply to children and adults treated at hospitals paid under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System or the Outpatient Prospective Payment System, as well as those that voluntarily report data on relevant measures for Medicare patients, Medicare managed care patients and non-Medicare patients.

Data was collected in the calendar year 2024. Averages include data for Veterans Health Administration and Department of Defense hospitals. Learn more about the methodology here.

Nationwide, the median time patients spent in the ED was 161 minutes, down from 163 minutes in 2023, according to CMS data.

Here’s how each state and Washington, D.C., stacks up.

District of Columbia — 301 minutes

Maryland — 246

Massachusetts — 220

Rhode Island — 220

Delaware — 216

Connecticut — 196

New York — 192

North Carolina — 190

Vermont — 185

New Jersey — 183

Pennsylvania — 182

Arizona — 179

California — 178

Illinois — 167

Virginia — 162

Georgia — 160

Michigan — 160

New Mexico — 159

South Carolina — 159

Tennessee — 159

Maine — 158

Ohio — 157

Florida — 156

Missouri — 153

Kentucky — 150

Washington — 149

Indiana — 146

Alabama — 145

Texas — 144

West Virginia — 143

Idaho — 142

Nevada — 142

Oregon — 140

Alaska — 137

Wisconsin — 136

Arkansas — 133

Colorado — 133

New Hampshire — 133

Wyoming — 133

Louisiana — 130

Utah — 130

Minnesota — 129

Mississippi — 129

Montana — 125

Iowa — 124

Kansas — 122

Oklahoma — 117

South Dakota — 114

Hawaii — 113

Nebraska — 112

North Dakota — 110