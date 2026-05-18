38 hospital jobs ranked by pay

Mean annual wages for hospital workers range from $37,080 for maids and housekeeping cleaners to $454,940 for cardiologists, according to newly released federal data.

Registered nurses — the nation’s largest healthcare occupation — earned a mean annual wage of $101,420 nationwide, according to May 2025 occupational wage data released May 15 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Hospitals account for about 1.9 million registered nurse jobs nationwide, representing roughly 56% of RN employment.

Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations employed about 9.8 million workers nationwide and had a mean annual wage of $108,700, according to BLS.

Below are the mean annual wages for 38 occupations across the hospital workforce, listed in ascending order of compensation. The list is not exhaustive.

1. Maids and housekeeping cleaners: $37,080

2. Cooks: $38,810

3. Orderlies: $40,660

4. Security guards: $42,470

5. Nursing assistants: $42,700

6. Phlebotomists: $45,520

7. Pharmacy technicians: $46,620

8. Emergency medical technicians: $46,830

9. Chaplains (classified by BLS under religious workers): $53,870

10. Medical records specialists: $56,790

11. Paramedics: $63,360

12. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $67,350

13. Occupational health and safety technicians: $68,120

14. Surgical technologists: $68,710

15. Healthcare social workers: $71,790

16. Health information technologists and medical registrars: $74,970

17. Dietitians and nutritionists: $77,130

19. Radiologic technologist: $83,840

19. Public relations specialists: $84,120

20. Registered nurses: $101,420

21. Nuclear medicine technologists: $105,160

22. Physical therapists: $105,280

23. Nurse practitioners: $137,300

24. Pharmacists: $140,920

25. Medical and health services managers: $140,970

26. Physician assistants: $141,280

27. Pediatricians (general): $212,110

28. Nurse anesthetists: $248,320

29. Family medicine physicians: $255,820

30. General internal medicine physicians: $267,200

31. Psychiatrists: $269,940

32. OB-GYNs: $279,040

33. Physicians, pathologists: $285,420

34. Emergency medicine physicians: $317,480

35. Dermatologists: $323,530

36. Anesthesiologists: $360,570

37. Orthopedic surgeons (except pediatric): $373,570

38. Cardiologists: $454,940

Editor’s note: This article was updated on May 20.

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