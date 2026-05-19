Rush University Medical Center nurses vote to unionize

Registered nurses at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago voted May 14-16 to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

Of 1,830 eligible voters, 1,540 ballots were counted, with 1,190 votes cast in favor of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which conducted the election. Eleven ballots were challenged.

“We are proud to join a strong union for RNs in National Nurses Organizing Committee that will give us the tools and resources to be powerful advocates for our patients,” Jennifer Pearl, RN, a nurse in the hospital’s medical-surgical float pool, said in a May 18 union news release. “We call on all nurses in Chicago to join us in our union and organize for safe staffing, nurse retention and improved patient care.”

The vote came after nurses filed a petition April 8 with the NLRB seeking an election.

Deana Sievert, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center, said the health system is reviewing the preliminary results.

“We deeply respect the right of our nurses to participate in the election and thank everyone who made their voices heard,” she said in a statement shared with Becker’s. “Our priority remains focused on providing exceptional care for our patients and supporting our staff. Rush will work to ensure the validation process moves forward promptly.”

Rush University Medical Center is a 671-bed hospital in Chicago.



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