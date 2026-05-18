Cardiologist pay by state, adjusted for cost of living | 2026

Nebraska has the highest hourly rate for cardiologists, according to data published May 15 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the mean hourly for cardiologists in 36 states, according to May 2025 salary data from BLS. Becker’s also calculated mean hourly wages, adjusted for each state’s cost of living, using 2026 cost-of-living index data from the World Population Review.

BLS did not include data for the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia.

Note: Several states were listed as having a mean hourly wage of “≥$115.00 per hour” of “≥$239,200 annual wage” rather than specific wages.

State Mean hourly wage Mean annual wage Cost of living index (2025) Mean hourly wage adjusted for cost of living Alabama $226.82 $471,790 88.6 $256 Arizona $115 $239,200 110.7 $103.88 California $142.76 $296,940 142.3 $100.32 Colorado $115 $239,200 102.7 $111.98 Connecticut $200.17 $416,360 112.7 $177.61 Delaware $115 $239,200 101.9 $112.86 Florida $195.39 $406,400 102.2 $191.18 Georgia $296.17 $616,040 92.5 $320.18 Hawaii $115 $239,200 185 $62.16 Illinois $232.75 $484,120 94.7 $245.78 Indiana $228.07 $474,380 91 $250.63 Iowa $147.44 $306,670 89.7 $164.37 Kentucky $251.13 $522,350 92.5 $271.49 Maine $115 $239,200 113 $101.77 Maryland $182.94 $380,510 115.4 $158.53 Michigan $170.65 $354,940 90.1 $189.40 Minnesota $115 $239,200 94.6 $121.56 Missouri $251.63 $523,380 89 $282.73 Nebraska $301.63 $627,390 92.6 $325.73 New Hampshire $115 $239,200 111.4 $103.23 New Jersey $156.26 $325,020 115.1 $135.76 New Mexico $115 $239,200 93.7 $122.73 New York $210.33 $437,490 125.1 $168.13 North Dakota $115 $239,200 91.4 $125.82 Ohio $237.30 $493,580 94.3 $251.64 Oregon $115 $239,200 111.8 $102.86 Pennsylvania $236.78 $492,490 97.2 $243.60 Rhode Island $165.78 $344,820 110.6 $149.89 South Carolina $115 $239,200 94.7 $121.44 Tennessee $264.99 $551,190 90.3 $293.46 Texas $185.90 $386,680 92.1 $201.85 Utah $115 $239,200 102.2 $112.52 Virginia $214.73 $446,630 100.8 $213.03 Washington $270.27 $562,160 114.1 $236.87 Wisconsin $264.37 $549,880 97.7 $270.59 Wyoming $115 $239,200 93.7 $122.73

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