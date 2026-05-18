Cardiologist pay by state, adjusted for cost of living | 2026

Nebraska has the highest hourly rate for cardiologists, according to data published May 15 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Below are the mean hourly for cardiologists in 36 states, according to May 2025 salary data from BLS. Becker’s also calculated mean hourly wages, adjusted for each state’s cost of living, using 2026 cost-of-living index data from the World Population Review.
BLS did not include data for the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia.
Note: Several states were listed as having a mean hourly wage of “≥$115.00 per hour” of “≥$239,200 annual wage” rather than specific wages.
|State
|Mean hourly wage
|Mean annual wage
|Cost of living index (2025)
|Mean hourly wage adjusted for cost of living
|Alabama
|$226.82
|$471,790
|88.6
|$256
|Arizona
|$115
|$239,200
|110.7
|$103.88
|California
|$142.76
|$296,940
|142.3
|$100.32
|Colorado
|$115
|$239,200
|102.7
|$111.98
|Connecticut
|$200.17
|$416,360
|112.7
|$177.61
|Delaware
|$115
|$239,200
|101.9
|$112.86
|Florida
|$195.39
|$406,400
|102.2
|$191.18
|Georgia
|$296.17
|$616,040
|92.5
|$320.18
|Hawaii
|$115
|$239,200
|185
|$62.16
|Illinois
|$232.75
|$484,120
|94.7
|$245.78
|Indiana
|$228.07
|$474,380
|91
|$250.63
|Iowa
|$147.44
|$306,670
|89.7
|$164.37
|Kentucky
|$251.13
|$522,350
|92.5
|$271.49
|Maine
|$115
|$239,200
|113
|$101.77
|Maryland
|$182.94
|$380,510
|115.4
|$158.53
|Michigan
|$170.65
|$354,940
|90.1
|$189.40
|Minnesota
|$115
|$239,200
|94.6
|$121.56
|Missouri
|$251.63
|$523,380
|89
|$282.73
|Nebraska
|$301.63
|$627,390
|92.6
|$325.73
|New Hampshire
|$115
|$239,200
|111.4
|$103.23
|New Jersey
|$156.26
|$325,020
|115.1
|$135.76
|New Mexico
|$115
|$239,200
|93.7
|$122.73
|New York
|$210.33
|$437,490
|125.1
|$168.13
|North Dakota
|$115
|$239,200
|91.4
|$125.82
|Ohio
|$237.30
|$493,580
|94.3
|$251.64
|Oregon
|$115
|$239,200
|111.8
|$102.86
|Pennsylvania
|$236.78
|$492,490
|97.2
|$243.60
|Rhode Island
|$165.78
|$344,820
|110.6
|$149.89
|South Carolina
|$115
|$239,200
|94.7
|$121.44
|Tennessee
|$264.99
|$551,190
|90.3
|$293.46
|Texas
|$185.90
|$386,680
|92.1
|$201.85
|Utah
|$115
|$239,200
|102.2
|$112.52
|Virginia
|$214.73
|$446,630
|100.8
|$213.03
|Washington
|$270.27
|$562,160
|114.1
|$236.87
|Wisconsin
|$264.37
|$549,880
|97.7
|$270.59
|Wyoming
|$115
|$239,200
|93.7
|$122.73
At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.