10,000 Corewell Health nurses reach tentative agreement

About 10,000 registered nurses represented by Teamsters Local 2024 have reached a tentative agreement with Corewell Health East on its first contract.

Four things to know:

1. The agreement was reached after more than a year of bargaining, according to a July 28 news release the union posted on its Facebook page.

2. The union represents nurses at nine Corewell Health hospitals and campuses in southeast Michigan. The system is dually headquartered in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.

3. Highlights of the tentative agreement include a 15% wage increase over the three-year agreement, with 9.5% raises in the first year, caps on average out-of-pocket healthcare premiums and the creation of a staffing committee that allows nurses to raise staffing issues directly to management, the release said.

4. A Corewell Health spokesperson said the system is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement, according to a July 29 statement shared with Becker’s.

“This is an important milestone, but nurses still need to approve the agreement before it is finalized,” the spokesperson said. “We remain committed to being a great place for nurses to work, and to providing the best, high-quality care to the patients and communities we serve.”

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