Butler Memorial workers ratify 1st contract, avert strike

Members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals have ratified their first labor contract, averting a five-day strike that was set to begin May 19 at Butler (Pa.) Memorial Hospital, part of Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System, according to union and health system news releases shared with Becker’s.

The vote on the new three-year contract was completed May 15, with 96% of techs voting in favor of ratification, the union said.

The contract covers 235 surgical techs, respiratory therapists, licensed practical nurses, radiology techs and other front-line healthcare workers at the hospital.

According to PASNAP, the agreement includes raises of at least 3% each contract year, as well as an experience-based wage scale. It also includes limits on staffing grid changes and protections for health insurance, retirement benefits, vacation, sick days, personal days and holidays.

“The ability to provide high-quality care to our patients is what drove us to unionize and it’s why we’re so excited about this contract,” nuclear medicine tech Don Geibel said in the union release. “It’s at the heart of everything we do, whether it’s in the hospital or at the bargaining table.”

Matthew Schnur, president of Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion (Pa.) Hospital, said in a statement shared with Becker’s, “We are grateful for the dedication and professionalism that brought this agreement to completion. We are proud of our team and confident in our continued ability to serve the Butler community with high-quality, expert care close to home. This agreement helps support our workforce while keeping our focus where it belongs — on the patients and families who count on us every day.”

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