Where RNs are most concentrated: Rankings by state

Larger states such as California and Texas employ the highest number of registered nurses nationwide. But when measured by concentration — the number of RNs employed per 1,000 jobs in a state’s economy — both states rank much lower, according to May 2025 data released May 15 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

West Virginia had the nation’s highest RN concentration at 33.4 nurses per 1,000 jobs, while Utah ranked last at 15.8.

Nationwide, general medical and surgical hospitals employed the largest share of registered nurses, accounting for about 56% of RN employment, or roughly 1.9 million jobs. Physicians’ offices and home healthcare services employed the next-largest shares of RNs.

Below are the employment-per-1,000-job figures for registered nurses in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to BLS data.

1. West Virginia — 33.391

2. South Dakota — 32.170

3. Delaware — 29.478

4. North Dakota — 26.403

5. Missouri — 25.992

6. Ohio — 25.897

7. Maine — 25.827

8. Alabama — 25.707

9. Louisiana — 25.311

10. Kentucky — 25.144

11. Mississippi — 24.988

12. Vermont — 24.392

13. Massachusetts — 24.247

14. Pennsylvania — 24.161

15. Nebraska — 24.136

16. Michigan — 23.831

17. Minnesota — 23.766

18. Connecticut — 23.648

19. Kansas — 23.514

20. Florida — 23.156

21. Wisconsin — 23.138

22. Alaska — 23.057

23. Illinois — 22.780

24. Arizona — 22.581

25. Arkansas — 22.554

26. New Hampshire — 22.517

27. North Carolina — 22.486

28. Oklahoma — 22.409

29. Iowa — 22.077

30. Tennessee — 22.021

31. New Jersey — 21.624

32. South Carolina — 21.583

33. Indiana — 21.550

34. Montana — 21.410

35. New York — 21.244

36. Georgia — 20.648

37. New Mexico — 20.648

38. Hawaii — 20.622

39. Oregon — 20.198

40. Rhode Island — 20.132

41. Idaho — 19.690

42. Washington — 19.506

43. Texas — 19.287

44. Maryland — 19.149

45. Wyoming — 19.000

46. Colorado — 18.959

47. Virginia — 18.856

48. California — 18.609

49. Nevada — 17.447

50. District of Columbia — 16.305

51. Utah — 15.797

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