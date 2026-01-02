11 hospitals with longest ED visit times, per CMS

Mariah Taylor and Mackenzie Bean

Becker’shas compiled a list of hospitals and health systems with the longest emergency department visit times using data from CMS’ provider data catalog. 

The CDC tracks the average time patients spend in the ED before leaving the visit as part of its “timely and effective care” measure set. The data was released Nov. 26 and covers ED visits recorded in 2024. Measures in this dataset apply to all adults and children treated in hospitals paid under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System or the Outpatient Prospective Payment System. Learn more about the measures here.

Nationwide, the average ED visit time was 161 minutes in 2024, down from 163 minutes in 2023, CMS data shows. 

Below are 11 hospitals or health systems with the longest ED visit times. Becker’s also compiled wait times for the calendar year 2023 to understand how figures have changed.  

Note: CMS does not include hospitals’ total ED volumes or case mix index in the dataset. For additional context, Becker’s collected estimated annual ED volumes for all hospitals with the data publicly available online. Four of the 11 hospitals (bolded below) operate level 1 trauma centers. 

Hospital 

Median ED wait time (2024)

Sample size

Median ED wait time (2023)

Sample size

Estimated annual ED volumes


Doctors’ Center Bayamón

( P.R.)*

430

306

390

511



Manati (P.R) Medical Center*

430

1,516

412

1,054



Loma Linda (Calif.)  University Medical Center

424

352

416

357

75,000+


MedStar Washington (D.C.) Hospital Center

403

355

376

353

76,000+


St. Peter’s Hospital (Albany, N.Y.)

399

367

373

365

54,000


Doctors Center Hospital  Carolina (P.R.)*

398

328

348

88



Bayamón (P.R.) Medical Center*

394

87

Not available

Not available



MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore)

385

315

346

327

66,00+


MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center (Clinton, Md.)

376

348

331

344

44,000+


MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

372

384

324

374

75,000


Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)

372

334

346

517

60,000+

*Data is based on a shorter time period than required, according to CMS.

