States ranked by nurse communication

Hospitals in the Dakotas reported the highest nurse communication scores in 2024, while hospitals in the District of Columbia had the lowest, CMS data shows.

CMS collects and publicly reports data on nurse communication as part of its HCAHPS survey data. The nurse communication measure assesses the percentage of patients who reported that their nurses “always” communicated well. The data was collected in 2024 and published in CMS’ Provider Data Catalog Nov. 26

Nationwide, 80% of patients reported nurses always communicated well, the same percentage as in 2023, according to historical CMS data.

See how each state and Washington, D.C., stack up below.



Note: The list includes ties.