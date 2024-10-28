FDA approves expiry extension for Baxter IV products: 5 updates

Baxter has received FDA approval to extend the shelf life of more than 50 intravenous and irrigation products by up to 12 months, now allowing for a 24-month expiry from products made before September 2024, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the company.
Here are four other IV shortage updates:
- A completed temporary bridge has already moved more than 825 truckloads of finished products from Baxter's North Cove, N.C. facility. A second bridge is set to open in early November.
- Baxter anticipates restarting its primary IV solutions line the week of Oct. 28, aiming to begin distribution of new products by mid- to late November, the release said.
- Nine Baxter plants are supplementing North Cove's output to stabilize supply levels in the U.S.
- Conservation efforts for IV and peritoneal dialysis solutions remain crucial, with Baxter's supporting healthcare systems on product management strategies, according to the release.