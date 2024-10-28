FDA approves expiry extension for Baxter IV products: 5 updates

Baxter has received FDA approval to extend the shelf life of more than 50 intravenous and irrigation products by up to 12 months, now allowing for a 24-month expiry from products made before September 2024, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the company. 

Here are four other IV shortage updates: 

  1. A completed temporary bridge has already moved more than 825 truckloads of finished products from Baxter's North Cove, N.C. facility. A second bridge is set to open in early November. 

  2. Baxter anticipates restarting its primary IV solutions line the week of Oct. 28, aiming to begin distribution of new products by mid- to late November, the release said. 

  3. Nine Baxter plants are supplementing North Cove's output to stabilize supply levels in the U.S. 

  4. Conservation efforts for IV and peritoneal dialysis solutions remain crucial, with Baxter's supporting healthcare systems on product management strategies, according to the release. 

