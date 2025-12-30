6 recent Medline moves

Medline has struck a series of new and expanded partnerships with health systems in recent months, reinforcing its position as a major supply chain player in both medical-surgical and laboratory distribution. The privately held manufacturer and distributor also made headlines with its upsized initial public offering in December.



Here are six key developments from the company that Becker’s has covered since November:

1. Kentucky-based Signature HealthCare signed a prime vendor agreement with Medline in July. The deal gives Signature’s 67 facilities across five states access to Medline’s full portfolio of medical-surgical supplies, along with programs aimed at standardizing procurement and improving operational efficiency.



2. In December, South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System named Medline its prime vendor for lab supplies and services. The multiyear agreement expands on an existing relationship and aims to support systemwide lab standardization across 11 hospitals.



3. Medline priced its IPO at $29 per share in December, raising $6.3 billion — surpassing earlier projections. The company said proceeds will be used to repay debt and repurchase equity from pre-IPO owners.



4. Carson Tahoe Health, based in Carson City, Nev., expanded its agreement with Medline to include lab distribution in August. The deal consolidates supply operations across core labs and supports more frequent deliveries from a regional Medline warehouse.



5. Cincinnati-based UC Health broadened its partnership with Medline to cover lab products and services, building on existing medical-surgical and physician office supply agreements. The expanded deal was signed in July and affects more than 60 facilities.



6. Medline signed a multi-year prime vendor agreement with Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s that took effect in February 2025. The deal includes medical-surgical products and capital equipment to support the system’s expansion, renewing a relationship that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.