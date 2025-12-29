Beacon Health System signs lab supply deal with Medline

South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System signed a prime vendor agreement with Medline to support systemwide lab standardization.

The multiyear partnership gives Beacon access to Medline’s portfolio of lab supplies and supply chain services across its 11 hospitals in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, according to a Dec. 18 news release. The agreement signed in June expands on an existing medical-surgical relationship between the organizations.

Ashley McDaniel, director of supply chain operations at Beacon, said consolidating vendors under the agreement will enhance efficiency, cost control and clinical focus.