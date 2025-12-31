15 health systems dropping Medicare Advantage plans | 2026

Hospitals and health systems continue to sever ties with Medicare Advantage plans heading into 2026, citing persistent frustrations with prior authorization denials and slow reimbursement from insurers.
MA now covers more than half of the nation’s older adults, making these contract terminations increasingly consequential for patient access. Becker’s has tracked these decisions since 2023; our 2025 coverage is here.
Fifteen health systems dropping Medicare Advantage plans:
Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list and includes contract breaks effective in 2026. It will continue to be updated this year.
- Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare will no longer contract with any MA PPO plans in 2026 in the Puget Sound region.
- In 2026, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will be out-of-network with most MA plans from UnitedHealthcare and Humana, per the Star Tribune.
- Irvine, Calif.-based Providence Clinical Network, which includes 15 hospitals across California, will be out of network with UnitedHealthcare MA in 2026.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai will be out of network with Anthem MA in 2026.
- Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health will go out of network with Humana, WellCare (Centene), and Health Care Service Corp. (formerly Cigna) MA plans in 2026.
- Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network will go out of network with UnitedHealthcare MA on Jan. 25, 2026.
- Cincinnati-based TriHealth will go out of network with UnitedHealthcare MA in 2026.
- Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health is dropping Humana MA in 2026.
- In 2026, most primary care providers at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham will no longer be in network with MA plans from UnitedHealthcare or BCBS Massachusetts.
- Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke’s Health System will not accept Humana MA in 2026.
- Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health will end its contract with Humana MA in 2026.
- Kettering (Ohio) Health will no longer contract with Humana and Devoted Health MA in 2026.
- Clarion-based Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics is dropping all MA plans in 2026, except for Aetna, Medigold, UnitedHealthcare, and Wellmark BCBS.
- Batesville, Ark.-based White River Health will no longer be in-network with Aetna MA, effective Jan. 31, 2026.
- South Kingstown, R.I.-based South County Hospital will be out of network with Aetna MA in 2026.