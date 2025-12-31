15 health systems dropping Medicare Advantage plans | 2026

Hospitals and health systems continue to sever ties with Medicare Advantage plans heading into 2026, citing persistent frustrations with prior authorization denials and slow reimbursement from insurers.

MA now covers more than half of the nation’s older adults, making these contract terminations increasingly consequential for patient access. Becker’s has tracked these decisions since 2023; our 2025 coverage is here.

Fifteen health systems dropping Medicare Advantage plans:

Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list and includes contract breaks effective in 2026. It will continue to be updated this year.