UnitedHealth’s PBM names CFO

Optum Rx has named Jon Bosland as its next chief financial officer.

“The PBM space is at an inflection point with rising utilization, accelerating cost pressures, and a technology landscape that is genuinely reshaping member expectations and how value gets delivered,” Mr. Bosland wrote May 22 on Linkedin. “The scrutiny of the industry is real, and so is the opportunity to lead differently.”

He most recently served as CFO of the electrification software segment at GE Vernova from November 2023 to December 2025. Before that, he spent more than 16 years at Dell Technologies, holding a variety of financial leadership roles.

“My plan for day one? Listen more than I talk,” Mr. Bosland said. “I’ve worked for incredible finance leaders over the years that all have one trait in common; to learn the business deeply before helping to shape the future. I’m looking forward to learning from the team, understanding what’s working and what’s hard, and then building the future together.”

Optum Rx, UnitedHealth Group’s pharmacy benefit manager, held a 23% share of the U.S. prescription claims market in 2025, the same as the prior year. Earlier this month, the company announced it would delink its group purchasing organization fees from drug prices and move to flat, per-member monthly fees for plan sponsors, with the transition set to be completed by the end of 2027.

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