10 systems seeking supply chain leaders

By: Ella Jeffries

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week: 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Abrazo Health, based in Goodyear, Ariz., is hiring a director of supply chain.
  2. Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas, is hiring a director of supply chain.
  3. CommonSpirit Health, based in Chicago, is hiring a market director of supply chain operations for its Sacramento/North State market, based in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
  4. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is hiring a director of supply chain in Atlantis, Fla.
  5. HCA Healthcare is also hiring a director of supply chain in Waycross, Ga.
  6. Hartford HealthCare, based in Hartford, Conn., is hiring a director of supply chain operations for its East Region, based in Norwich, Conn.
  7. Mount Sinai Morningside, based in New York City, is hiring a director of surgical supply chain for Mount Sinai Hospital.
  8. Providence, based in Renton, Wash., is hiring an executive director of supply chain for clinical integration.
  9. Southcoast Health, based in Fall River, Mass., is hiring a director of supply chain operations.
  10. Wellstar Health System, based in Marietta, Ga., is hiring a director of supply chain management based in Grovetown, Ga.

