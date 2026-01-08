10 systems seeking supply chain leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Abrazo Health, based in Goodyear, Ariz., is hiring a director of supply chain.
- Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas, is hiring a director of supply chain.
- CommonSpirit Health, based in Chicago, is hiring a market director of supply chain operations for its Sacramento/North State market, based in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is hiring a director of supply chain in Atlantis, Fla.
- HCA Healthcare is also hiring a director of supply chain in Waycross, Ga.
- Hartford HealthCare, based in Hartford, Conn., is hiring a director of supply chain operations for its East Region, based in Norwich, Conn.
- Mount Sinai Morningside, based in New York City, is hiring a director of surgical supply chain for Mount Sinai Hospital.
- Providence, based in Renton, Wash., is hiring an executive director of supply chain for clinical integration.
- Southcoast Health, based in Fall River, Mass., is hiring a director of supply chain operations.
- Wellstar Health System, based in Marietta, Ga., is hiring a director of supply chain management based in Grovetown, Ga.