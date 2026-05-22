Kaiser chief supply chain officer tapped to guide national strategy

Steven Chyung, senior vice president and chief supply chain and procurement officer at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, was elected to the GS1 US board of governors.

The organization, which develops and maintains supply chain and commerce standards used across industries, including healthcare, retail and food service, said Mr. Chyung will help guide strategy around supply chain management, retail commerce and data standardization initiatives across industries, including healthcare, according to a May 21 news release.

At Kaiser Permanente, Mr. Chyung oversees the health system’s end-to-end supply chain organization, including sourcing, procurement, fulfillment, demand forecasting and planning. GS1 US said his work focuses on supporting reliable and cost-effective delivery of supplies and services.

Before joining Kaiser Permanente, Mr. Chyung held leadership roles at Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and Novartis, where he helped establish procurement operations and global centers of excellence.

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