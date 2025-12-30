5-state provider taps Medline as prime vendor

Kentucky-based Signature HealthCare has entered a prime vendor agreement with Medline.

The agreement, signed in July 2025, gives Signature HealthCare access to Medline’s full portfolio of medical-surgical supplies and brands, along with distribution and supply chain services designed to standardize procurement across its facilities, according to a Dec. 29 news release. Signature will also use Medline’s “Per Patient Day” program to support operational efficiency.

Signature HealthCare operates 67 locations across Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia. Facilities will receive supplies from Medline distribution centers located in Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia.