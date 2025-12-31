How supply costs are trending at 25 health systems

Advertisement
By: Andrew Cass

On average, supply costs accounted for 13% of hospitals’ expenses in 2024, according to the American Hospital Association’s annual “Cost of Caring” report released April 30. 

In 2024, total hospital expenses grew 5.1%, outpacing the overall inflation rate of 2.9%, according to the report. 

“Though expense growth has started to slow in 2025, it remains elevated — particularly in areas driven by labor and supply chain pressures,” the report said. 

Here is a look at how supply costs have grown (or shrunk) year over year at 25 health systems for the quarter ended Sept. 30:

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) 
Q3 patient care supply costs: $359.6 million (+12.5% YOY)

Ardent Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)
Q3 supply costs: $275.8 million (+9.5% YOY) 

Bayhealth (Dover, Del.) 
Q1 supply and other expenses: $92.5 million (+5.9% YOY) 

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) 
Q1 supply costs: $759 million (+14.7% YOY) 

Christus Health (Irving, Texas) 
Q1 supply costs: $456.7 million (+10.3% YOY)

Cleveland Clinic 
Q3 supply costs: $427.1 million (+12.5% YOY) 

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) 
Q1 supply costs: $1.7 billion (+9.3% YOY)

Community Health Systems 
Q3 supply costs: $460 million (-1.9% YOY) 

Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.) 
Q3 supply, service and other costs: $564.5 million (+6.4% YOY)  

Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.) 
Q1 supply costs: $201.2 million (+15.8% YOY)

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle) 
Q1 supply and pharmaceutical costs: $209 million (+24.1% YOY)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) 
Q3 supply costs: $2.8 billion (+4.7% YOY) 

Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Hospital 
Q3 supply costs: $43.4 million (+17.4% YOY)

Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.) 
Q1 supply costs: $280.9 million (+8.2% YOY)

Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami) 
Q3 supply costs: $61.5 million (+13.3% YOY)

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)
Q3 supply costs: $135 million  (+2.4% YOY) 

Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
Q3 supply and other costs: $1.3 billion (+10.5% YOY)

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Q3 supply costs $178.3 million (+24.5% YOY)

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) 
Q1 supply and service costs: $1.3 billion (+20.1% YOY) 

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) 
Q1 supply and other costs: $888.2 million (+13.4% YOY)

ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio) 
Q3 supply costs: $72.4 million (+0.4% YOY) 

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) 
Q3 supply costs: $931 million (+5.7% YOY)

Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) 
Q1 supply costs: $108.8 million (+8.9% YOY) 

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)
Q1 supply costs: $1.2 billion (+8.6% YOY) 

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) 
Q3 supply costs: $414.6 million (+6.2% YOY) 

AI that delivers: drive savings, optimize technology resources, and ease staff workloads 

Recommended Live Webinar on Jan 27, 2026 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Supply Chain

Advertisement