HHS launches Health Workforce Initiative: 5 things to know

Elizabeth Gregerson -

HHS has launched its Health Workforce Initiative, aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce recruitment and career advancement.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra shared the initiative in an Oct. 23 post on X and said the program has a "strong focus on equity."

Here are five things to know about the initiative:

  1. Information on the initiative is available on a new HHS webpage.

  2. It offers resources to prospective healthcare workers on how to start their career and find financial support for training.

  3. The webpage also provides resources for current healthcare workers, such as continuing education and professional development programs.

  4. The initiative shares resources for organizations on how to recruit, train and retain healthcare workers.

  5. The Health Resources and Services Administration in September announced it will award $100 million to organizations including medical schools and state health departments to address workforce shortages.

