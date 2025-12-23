U of California to distribute $3.5M in grants to grow physician pipeline: 5 notes

The University of California will distribute $3.5 million in state-backed funding to support medical education and expand the physician workforce, according to a Dec. 22 news release from the university.

The support stems from Proposition 35, a voter-approved 2024 initiative that established the California Fund for Advancing Physician Education and Workforce Growth — also known as The Grow Grants. The fund is administered by University of California Health on behalf of the state.

Here are five things to know, per the release:

1. The $3.5 million fund will be distributed through The Grow Grants to support seven medical education proposals across the state.

2. Each project will receive approximately $500,000 over a two-year grant period.

3. The funded proposals aim to strengthen California’s physician pipeline by increasing the number of medical residents and fellows in high-need specialties, expanding training in rural or underserved regions, and enhancing care for Medi-Cal and uninsured patients.

4. Recipients were selected by a statewide group of medical education leaders. The program received more than 100 competitive applications from across California.

5. According to UC Health, funding beyond the initial $3.5 million will be essential to fully address the state’s physician shortage and meet long-term care access needs.

More details and the full list of awardees are available on The Grow Grants webpage and in the university release.