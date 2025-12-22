Nurses at Sutter Health San Francisco hospital vote to unionize

Registered nurses at Sutter Health’s California Pacific Medical Center Davies campus in San Francisco have voted to unionize.

In a Dec. 18 election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, 74% of nurses voted in favor of joining the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United, according to a union news release. The CNA will now represent 350 nurses at CPMC Davies and nearly 9,000 nurses across 19 Sutter Health facilities in Northern California.

The union said CPMC Davies was San Francisco’s last remaining nonunion hospital for registered nurses.

“This is a long time coming. My coworkers and I are overjoyed and proud to join our Sutter CPMC nurse colleagues in California Nurses Association,” Rizza Poblete, RN, said in the release. “We are looking forward to raising the bar on patient care and holding management accountable for safer working conditions and standards to make sure we keep our dedicated nurses and can recruit new ones.”

In a statement shared with Becker’s, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health said:

“Our top priority has and will continue to be providing safe, high-quality, affordable care for our patients. While we preferred to continue working directly with employees, without the involvement of an outside third party, we will respect the final determination and outcome of the vote.”