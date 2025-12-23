The employee benefit US workers value most: Indeed 

Health insurance, vacation time and paid sick leave are the most-valued employee benefits among U.S. workers, according to a Dec. 4 report from Indeed’s Hiring Lab.

The findings are based on Indeed’s 2025 Workforce Insights Survey, which polled 80,936 adults between May and June across eight countries: the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Japan, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

Here are five things to know from the report:

1. When asked to rank their five to 10 most-valued employee benefits, 67% of U.S. respondents chose health insurance. Vacation and paid sick days followed closely behind.

A separate December study found that health insurance was the top deciding factor for Americans considering a career move.

2. Other top-ranked benefits among U.S. respondents included retirement savings plans, flexible work hours, vision and dental insurance, performance bonuses, remote work, holiday closures, and pension programs.

3. U.S. women were more likely than men to prefer remote work (by 11 percentage points), flexible hours (7 percentage points), parental leave (5 percentage points) and childcare assistance (3 percentage points).

4. Across all surveyed countries, women more often selected mental health days and bereavement leave, while men more frequently chose stock compensation, company cars and performance bonuses.

5. Although workplace flexibility remains in demand, the share of U.S. job postings advertising flexible, remote or hybrid work plateaued after a pandemic-era spike. Listings for hybrid roles rose from 7.1% in early 2020 to 14.4% in November 2023, then dipped slightly to 13.7% in October 2025.

As hospitals and health systems work to attract and retain Generation Z healthcare workers, many are tailoring benefits to align with the cohort’s focus on financial wellness, mental health support and flexible schedules. Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, for example, added an extra paid day off in 2024.