Legacy: Benefits set to lapse for striking APPs

Legacy Health has informed striking advanced practice providers that it plans to stop subsidizing their health benefits beginning Jan. 1, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Dec. 19.

The striking workers — represented by the Oregon Nurses Association — include more than 100 advanced practice providers such as nurse practitioners, physician associates and clinical nurse specialists. They walked off the job Dec. 2 at Legacy Emanuel and Legacy Good Samaritan medical centers in Portland, Ore., in what the union says is the state’s first strike by APPs.

Legacy, based in Portland, said the decision aligns with the health system’s established policies.

“As part of our long-standing benefits plan, and like many employers, Legacy does not continue to subsidize benefits when employees are not actively at work,” a spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker’s. “Legacy’s plan specifically states that benefits end during a strike, and we are following the provisions of the plan. The Oregon Nurses Association also shares this information on its website for members.”

The union criticized the move. In a statement provided to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the ONA said: “Stripping healthcare from striking workers is a familiar strike-busting tactic — and a particularly cruel one. Legacy’s threat comes as APPs continue to advocate for conditions that allow them to provide safe, ethical, and sustainable care to the community.”

Advanced practice providers are negotiating their first contract with Legacy; bargaining has been ongoing for a year and a half. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, both parties are close to agreement on starting wages but remain divided on how pay should increase with experience. The ONA has said its members are seeking competitive compensation to support staff retention and patient care standards.

Additional strike actions have followed the open-ended walkout. The ONA said APPs at Legacy GoHealth clinics held a two-day strike Dec. 21-22, while pediatric advance practice providers were set to strike in solidarity Dec. 22-23.

A Legacy spokesperson told Becker’s, “We remain committed to the mediation process and sincerely hope these sessions move us closer to a resolution, so that our advanced practice providers return to work and the strike can come to an end.”

The next bargaining session is scheduled for Dec. 22.