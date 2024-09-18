HHS awards $100M to address workforce shortages

The Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of HHS, will provide $100 million to various organizations to address healthcare workforce shortages, according to a Sept. 17 news release from HHS.
More than $19 million will go to five organizations over the next four years to boost the nursing workforce in underserved areas.
Specific recipients include:
- Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University
- Stockton, Calif.-based University of Pacific
- Flint-based Regents of the University of Michigan
- Macon-based Technical System College of Georgia
- Griffin, Ga.-based Southern Crescent Technical College
Nearly $12 million will fund medical education for three medical schools in areas of undermet physician workforce needs, according to HHS.
The recipient schools are:
- Phoenix-based University of Arizona
- Stratford, N.J.-based Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Las Vegas-based Board of Regents of Nevada System of Higher Education
More than $63 million will be distributed among 32 institutional recipients over four years to aid families affected by opioid use disorders.
The remaining funding will provide more than $4 million to 27 institutions to broaden access to pediatric behavioral care.