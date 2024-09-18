HHS awards $100M to address workforce shortages

The Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of HHS, will provide $100 million to various organizations to address healthcare workforce shortages, according to a Sept. 17 news release from HHS.

More than $19 million will go to five organizations over the next four years to boost the nursing workforce in underserved areas.

Specific recipients include:

Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University

Stockton, Calif.-based University of Pacific

Flint-based Regents of the University of Michigan

Macon-based Technical System College of Georgia

Griffin, Ga.-based Southern Crescent Technical College

Nearly $12 million will fund medical education for three medical schools in areas of undermet physician workforce needs, according to HHS.

The recipient schools are:

Phoenix-based University of Arizona

Stratford, N.J.-based Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine

Las Vegas-based Board of Regents of Nevada System of Higher Education

More than $63 million will be distributed among 32 institutional recipients over four years to aid families affected by opioid use disorders.

The remaining funding will provide more than $4 million to 27 institutions to broaden access to pediatric behavioral care.