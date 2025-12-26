10 things to know about Gen Z in healthcare in 2025

While Generation Z employees are often associated with entry-level roles, they have also begun stepping into leadership positions at hospitals and health systems.

Gen Z includes individuals born between 1997 and 2012. As they enter the workforce and the first wave advances into management, here are 10 things healthcare leadership should know about Gen Z:

1. Gen Z healthcare workers are beginning to take on executive roles. One example is Billy Rogers, 26, who was named CEO of Mountainview Medical Center in White Sulphur Springs, Mont., in December. And in Julesburg, Colo., Aidan Hettler was appointed CEO of Sedgwick County Health Center at 22 years old in 2022.

2. Hospital and health system human resources leaders have successfully recruited and retained Gen Z talent by prioritizing clear career pathways. That includes support from day one through mentorship, leadership development, and specialized training programs, according to Angie Mannino, chief human resources, marketing and communications officer at Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health.

3. Gen Z workers value regular feedback and want to know their leaders are invested in their development, said Sarah Stumme, CHRO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health. “Therefore, it is essential to have well-defined leadership competencies, effective and measured leader training, and strong engagement practices to meet the needs of this generation,” she said.

4. Despite economic uncertainty and layoffs, younger workers are focused on maintaining a work-life balance, The Wall Street Journal reported in November. Younger workers remain more detached from their employers than older colleagues, which was driven in part by remote work during the pandemic.

5. Healthcare leaders told Becker’s in August that Gen Z has taught them to emphasize work-life balance, the need for “work-life blend” and well-being, and a focus on mission-driven work.

6. Gen Zers are contributing to 401(k) plans more often than millennials did when they first entered the workforce, with about 20% across industries saving for retirement, according to 2023 and 2024 reports. Health systems are supporting this interest through clear explanations of benefits during onboarding.

7. They are also interested in long-term financial wellness, Kim Eskiera, interim chief human resources officer of UC San Diego Health, told Becker’s. “Many are seeking guidance on student loan repayment, budgeting and investing,” she said. “This interest is often driven by economic uncertainty, rising living costs and a desire for financial independence earlier in life.”

8. At Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, Gen Z employees have shown an interest in more paid time off, flexible schedules and mental health resources. To support more flexibility, the system added an extra paid day off in 2024, Vice President of Total Health and Rewards Jenny Perkins told Becker’s.

9. While interested in flexible schedules, Gen Z workers are the least likely generation to prefer fully remote work, at only 23% of survey respondents in a recent Gallup survey. This is compared to 35% of baby boomers, Generation X members and millennials.

10. Korn Ferry’s 2025 Workforce Survey found that 45% of baby boomers said they have no challenges working with other generations, while only 17% of Gen Z respondents said the same.