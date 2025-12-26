White House to overhaul H-1B selection process

The Department of Homeland Security will replace the random lottery used to select H-1B visa recipients with a system that gives greater weight to applicants with higher skills.

Here are five things to know:

1. The rule takes effect Feb. 27, according to a Dec. 23 news release from the department.

2. The number of H-1B visas issued annually is capped at 65,000, with an additional 20,000 available to U.S. advanced degree holders. The current lottery system has drawn criticism for allowing employers to submit large volumes of applications for lower-skilled workers. The new rule will implement a weighted selection process favoring higher-skilled and higher-paid applicants, the release said.

3. Twenty states filed a lawsuit Dec. 12 challenging a $100,000 fee imposed on new H-1B visa petitions. The fee was introduced in a Sept. 10 proclamation by President Donald Trump.

4. In fiscal 2024, nearly 17,000 H-1B visas were granted in medicine and health, with about half awarded to physicians and surgeons. The U.S. is projected to face a shortage of 86,000 physicians by 2036.

5. Some hospitals and health systems paused H-1B petitions due to the new cost, with others said they were awaiting further guidance and evaluating the potential effects on their workforce pipelines.