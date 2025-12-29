Legacy Health APPs extend strike

Advanced practice providers represented by the Oregon Nurses Association have rejected a tentative agreement with Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health, extending their ongoing strike.

Nearly 90% of eligible members voted on the tentative agreement, which was reached Dec. 23. The union cited uncompetitive wages and “lack of meaningful movement at the bargaining table since the strike began,” as reasons for the rejection, according to a Dec. 27 news release.

The employees — more than 100 nurse practitioners, physician associates and clinical nurse specialists — walked out Dec. 2 at Legacy Emanuel and Legacy Good Samaritan medical centers in Portland.

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we respect the voting process and the voices of union members,” Legacy Health said in a Dec. 29 statement shared with Becker’s. “Our APPs will remain on strike until an agreement is made. We are committed to continuing constructive dialogue with union leadership and we are returning to the bargaining table tomorrow, Dec. 30, for another bargaining session. We believe that we can reach an agreement.”

The Oregon Nurses Association said the proposed agreement would leave the APPs at Legacy behind peers’ wages at nearby health systems, which could contribute to turnover and impact patient care.

Legacy recently informed striking workers that it will stop subsidizing their health benefits beginning Jan. 1, a decision the system said aligns with its established policies. The union called the move a “familiar strike-busting tactic.”

“The path forward is clear — Legacy must stop delaying, negotiate in good faith, and present an offer that reflects the value of APPs and the needs of the communities they serve,” the union’s release said.