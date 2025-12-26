New Jersey invests $22M in reproductive care access, workforce 

New Jersey is allocating $22.325 million through the Reproductive Health Access Fund for fiscal year 2026 to expand and protect reproductive health services.

The funding includes $8 million to support reproductive health providers targeted by federal policy, $5.5 million for facility and technology upgrades at clinics, and $1 million for security enhancements, according to a Dec. 24 news release from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.

An additional $2 million will be used to expand clinical training programs in partnership with Rutgers University in New Brunswick to upskill and train healthcare workers, and $1 million will be used for recruitment incentives to attract out-of-state providers.

Other allocations include $3 million distributed through the Primary Care Practitioners Loan Redemption Program, with priority given to providers in underserved communities, $650,000 for patient outreach, and $500,000 to support strategic stockpiles of essential medications and supplies. The remaining $675,000 will be reserved to address emerging threats.

The investment is part of a broader state strategy to counter federal regulatory shifts that could jeopardize reproductive care, including proposed elimination of Title X funding and Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood.