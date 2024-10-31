Which EHRs do small hospitals prefer?

Small standalone hospitals are opting for Meditech and Epic EHR systems, an Oct. 31 report from KLAS found.

The findings are based on data from KLAS' 2024 acute care EHR market share report, which tracks EHR choices among small, independent hospitals with 1 to 200 beds. Many of these hospitals face challenges, such as limited budgets and fewer internal resources, affecting their ability to adopt new EHR systems. As of 2024, 42% of these hospitals still use legacy systems.

Between 2021 and 2023, KLAS validated EHR decisions made by 184 small hospitals, representing about 14% of the market. This report examines how a sample of these hospitals is adapting to new EHR systems, including insights on perceived value, usability, training experiences, and trends in future EHR purchases for small hospitals.

Eight key findings from the report include: