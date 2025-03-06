Health systems building Epic tools

As health systems seek to optimize their EHR, many are developing their own tools within their Epic systems to meet specific needs.

Two health systems — Chicago-based Rush University System for Health and Boston-based Mass General Brigham — recently announced the development of Epic-integrated tools.

At Mass General Brigham, researchers created an Epic tool that identifies older patients at risk for emergency care, hospital readmission or death based on frailty levels. The electronic frailty index classifies patients as robust, pre-frail, frail or very frail by analyzing 31 age-related health deficits in EHR data.

Meanwhile, Rush University System for Health is partnering with Suki, an artificial intelligence healthcare company, to co-develop an AI-powered dictation feature integrated directly into Epic.

Briana Rygg, chief applications officer and assistant vice president of information solutions and services at Rush, told Becker's that while development has not yet begun, the goal is to create a more integrated system.

"We want clinicians to work seamlessly within our EMR," she said.