Indiana system upgrades MyChart with new tools

Advertisement
By: Ella Jeffries

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has added several features to its MyChart platform aimed at improving patient care navigation and access. 

The health system introduced a “care journey roadmap” that allows users to view treatment plans in sequence for procedures such as surgeries, pregnancy and oncology. The timeline displays both completed and upcoming steps in a patient’s care, according to a Dec. 22 news release.

For patients undergoing cancer treatment, a dedicated oncology feature consolidates upcoming treatments, diagnoses and care team details into one view.

Additional MyChart enhancements include a simplified insurance section that displays both primary and secondary coverage. Patients can also now register as organ donors directly within MyChart and access a 24/7 virtual walk-in clinic. 

How Ardent Health cut low-value care and boosted ROI in 90 days

Recommended Live Webinar on Jan 21, 2026 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in EHRs / Interoperability

Advertisement