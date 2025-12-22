Indiana system upgrades MyChart with new tools

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has added several features to its MyChart platform aimed at improving patient care navigation and access.

The health system introduced a “care journey roadmap” that allows users to view treatment plans in sequence for procedures such as surgeries, pregnancy and oncology. The timeline displays both completed and upcoming steps in a patient’s care, according to a Dec. 22 news release.

For patients undergoing cancer treatment, a dedicated oncology feature consolidates upcoming treatments, diagnoses and care team details into one view.

Additional MyChart enhancements include a simplified insurance section that displays both primary and secondary coverage. Patients can also now register as organ donors directly within MyChart and access a 24/7 virtual walk-in clinic.