Healthcare AI is ‘happening now’: AMA CEO

The American Medical Association is revving up to help healthcare providers safely implement AI in 2026.

AI “isn’t the future of the practice of medicine. This is happening now,” AMA CEO and Executive Vice President John Whyte, MD, said at a December event in Chicago, according to a Dec. 19 news release.

In 2026, the AMA Center for Digital Health and AI plans to focus on:

— Policy and regulatory leadership

— Clinical workflow integration

— Education and training

— Collaboration

“The fundamental question is: Do you regulate before you try, or do you try and then you regulate?” Dr. Whyte said in the article. “Too much regulation is going to decrease action, but too little regulation potentially could put patients at harm because it’s a ‘Wild Wild West.'”

Over two-thirds of physicians see at least some benefit to using AI in their practice, up from 63% in 2023, the AMA found.