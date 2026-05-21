St. Joseph’s saves $7.2M with Oracle Health: 4 notes

Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph’s Health has saved millions of dollars from a blood management program in its Oracle Health EHR.

Here are four things to know from a recent Oracle case study that analyzed data from May 2020 to January 2026:

1. The health system integrated an EHR tool that automatically surfaces lab results in near real time, prompting physicians to review evidence-based guidelines prior to ordering blood products.

2. St. Joseph’s administered 7,690 fewer red blood cell transfusions and 1,365 fewer platelet transfusions over the 45-month monitoring period.

3. The initiative generated $2.7 million in direct savings (from blood and platelets) and $7.2 million in total savings when taking into account transfusion-related costs.

4. “By aligning our workflows with the latest evidence, we ensure every transfusion is medically necessary, reducing risks for our patients and preserving a vital resource for our community,” stated Beth Kushner, DO, chief medical information officer at St. Joseph’s.

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