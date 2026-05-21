Microsoft thwarts healthcare ransomware threat

Microsoft has disrupted a cyber threat actor that targeted industries including healthcare, the tech giant said.

In May, Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit, in partnership with Resecurity, interrupted Fox Fox Tempest’s malware-signing-as-a-service, which cybercriminals have employed to distribute malicious code, according to a May 19 Microsoft blog post.

“The downstream impact of these operations has resulted in attacks against a broad range of industry sectors, including healthcare, education, government, and financial services, impacting organizations globally including, but not limited to the United States, France, India, and China,” the post stated.

Fox Tempest reportedly enabled threat actors to deploy Rhysida ransomware, which has been used in healthcare cyberattacks.

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