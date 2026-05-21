MetroHealth to roll out 500 smart rooms

Cleveland-based MetroHealth System plans to deploy smart technology at 500 patient rooms across five hospitals.

The public, safety-net health system intends to bring Artisight’s virtual nursing, virtual sitting and AI-powered fall monitoring and voice-command capabilities to its new Glick Center in Cleveland, hospitals in Brecksville, Cleveland Heights and Parma, and rehabilitation institute in Old Brooklyn over the next two years.

“Hospital smart rooms represent a shift toward patient-centered, technology-driven healthcare,” said Jill Evans, MSN, RN, chief nursing informatics officer and executive director of virtual care at MetroHealth, in a May 21 news release. “By automating tasks, improving safety, and enhancing comfort, these rooms enable providers to deliver more attentive and personalized care.”

MetroHealth selected the platform based on factors including staffing efficiency and cost reduction, faster discharges, fall rate reductions, HCAHPS score improvements, and caregiver satisfaction.

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