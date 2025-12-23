‘Digital innovation can bend the cost curve’: Incoming AHA board chair

Digital innovation must bring down healthcare costs, the American Hospital Association’s incoming board chair said.

EHRs added expenses and “didn’t connect our clinicians to the patients,” Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said during a Dec. 17 AHA podcast. This new generation of technology has to work differently.

“I think digital innovation can bend the cost curve. It has to bend the cost curve,” he said. “We’re looking at the next quarter century of massive growth in Medicare enrollees, particularly the oldest Medicare enrollees who need the most healthcare, with almost no change in the working population.”