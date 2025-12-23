New York governor vetoes health information privacy act

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that aimed to give people in the state more control over their health data.

The New York Health Information Privacy Act would have extended HIPAA-like protections to consumer health data used in apps, fitness trackers and other wearables and prohibited the sale of the information.

“While well-intentioned, the bill’s definitions and scope are broad, creating potentially significant uncertainty about the information subject to regulation and compliance challenges for consumers, businesses and nonprofits alike,” Ms. Hochul wrote in a Dec. 19 veto memo obtained by Becker’s. “As a result, entities acting in good faith or those who are subject to other privacy/confidentiality frameworks will face additional risks, which may discourage innovation or limit access to otherwise useful information.”