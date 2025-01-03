Top EHRs for 40 medical specialties

ModMed led EHR vendors in appearing the most times on Black Book Research's 2025 list of the top EHRs by medical speciality.

The health IT researcher selected the winners based on feedback from 3,516 respondents nationwide, including medical professionals, practice managers and administrators. Here are the best EHRs by ambulatory medical or surgical specialty, according to the Jan. 2 report:

1. Addiction medicine: SmartCare Streamline

2. Allergy and immunology: ModMed

3. Anesthesia: Anesthesia OS

4. ASCs: Surgical Information Systems

5. Behavioral health: Netsmart

6. Cardiology: Epic

7. Chiropractic: ClinicMind

8. Correctional facilities: Nomis by Keefe Group

9. Community health centers/FQHCs: RXNT

10. Dermatology: ModMed

11. Emergency medicine: CorroHealth

12. Endocrinology: AllegianceMD Veracity Endocrinology EMR

13. ENT (otorhinolaryngology): ModMed

14. Family practice/primary care: Veradigm

15. Gastroenterology, colon rectal surgery: ModMed

16. General surgery: Oracle Health

17. Geriatric medicine: Netsmart

18. Home health (small agencies): Alora Health

19. Home health (large agency): Netsmart

20. Hospice: RXNT

21. Internal medicine: NextGen Healthcare

22. Mobile healthcare applications: eClinicalWorks

23. Multispecialty clinics and enterprise facilities: athenahealth

24. Nephrology and kidney dialysis centers: iSalus NephroChoice

25. Neurology: Greenway

26. Neurosurgery: NextGen Healthcare

27. OB-GYN: ModMed

28. Oncology: Varian Medical Systems

29. Ophthalmology: ModMed

30. Orthopedic surgery: ModMed Exscribe

31. Pain management: ModMed

32. Pathology: Epic Beaker

33. Pediatrics: NextGen Healthcare

34. Physical therapy, occupational therapy and rehabilitation: ClinicMind

35. Plastic surgery: ModMed

36. Podiatry: Dovetail Health

37. Radiology and diagnostic imaging: MedInformatix

38. Sleep medicine/pulmonology: NextGen Healthcare TSI

39. Transplant medicine: Aithent

40. Urgent care/occupational medicine: Experity Health