Top EHRs for 40 medical specialties

ModMed led EHR vendors in appearing the most times on Black Book Research's 2025 list of the top EHRs by medical speciality.
The health IT researcher selected the winners based on feedback from 3,516 respondents nationwide, including medical professionals, practice managers and administrators. Here are the best EHRs by ambulatory medical or surgical specialty, according to the Jan. 2 report:
1. Addiction medicine: SmartCare Streamline
2. Allergy and immunology: ModMed
3. Anesthesia: Anesthesia OS
4. ASCs: Surgical Information Systems
5. Behavioral health: Netsmart
6. Cardiology: Epic
7. Chiropractic: ClinicMind
8. Correctional facilities: Nomis by Keefe Group
9. Community health centers/FQHCs: RXNT
10. Dermatology: ModMed
11. Emergency medicine: CorroHealth
12. Endocrinology: AllegianceMD Veracity Endocrinology EMR
13. ENT (otorhinolaryngology): ModMed
14. Family practice/primary care: Veradigm
15. Gastroenterology, colon rectal surgery: ModMed
16. General surgery: Oracle Health
17. Geriatric medicine: Netsmart
18. Home health (small agencies): Alora Health
19. Home health (large agency): Netsmart
20. Hospice: RXNT
21. Internal medicine: NextGen Healthcare
22. Mobile healthcare applications: eClinicalWorks
23. Multispecialty clinics and enterprise facilities: athenahealth
24. Nephrology and kidney dialysis centers: iSalus NephroChoice
25. Neurology: Greenway
26. Neurosurgery: NextGen Healthcare
27. OB-GYN: ModMed
28. Oncology: Varian Medical Systems
29. Ophthalmology: ModMed
30. Orthopedic surgery: ModMed Exscribe
31. Pain management: ModMed
32. Pathology: Epic Beaker
33. Pediatrics: NextGen Healthcare
34. Physical therapy, occupational therapy and rehabilitation: ClinicMind
35. Plastic surgery: ModMed
36. Podiatry: Dovetail Health
37. Radiology and diagnostic imaging: MedInformatix
38. Sleep medicine/pulmonology: NextGen Healthcare TSI
39. Transplant medicine: Aithent
40. Urgent care/occupational medicine: Experity Health