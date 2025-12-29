14 Epic updates in 30 days

From a looming legal challenge to one of the largest single-instance Epic rollouts in the country, here are key updates on Epic’s strategy, customer deployments and industry relationships, reported by Becker’s Hospital Review in December:

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter’s Healthcare System selected Epic for its new centralized EHR platform.



Epic plans to expand the role of artificial intelligence across its EHR platform and tools in 2026, with a focus on embedding AI directly into clinical, administrative and patient-facing workflows, an Epic spokesperson told Becker’s in December.



Orlando (Fla.) Health is working to consolidate its newly acquired mainland U.S. hospitals to a single instance of Epic to save money from “economies of scale,” Novlet Mattis, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Orlando Health, told Becker’s.



Trinity Health CEO Mike Slubowski, a 92 hospital system headquartered in Livonia, Mich., told Becker’s it is nearing completion of its $800 million EHR rollout and expects to be the largest single‑instance Epic user in the country next year.



Clay Ashdown, CFO of Intermountain Health, said during Becker’s CFO + Revenue Cycle Podcast, that the Salt Lake City-based health system completed a systemwide Epic transition Sept. 6, consolidating eight EHR systems across its 33 hospitals into one platform. Now three months in, the transition has stabilized, with improved operational and revenue cycle performance as the system continues to optimize the platform.



An Epic spokesperson told Becker’s in December that 17 healthcare organizations using its software connected to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement in November. To date, more than 1,000 hospitals and health systems have connected to TEFCA through Epic.



On Dec. 10, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Epic, accusing the company of monopolizing the EHR market and engaging in deceptive practices that restrict parents’ access to their minor children’s medical records. Epic called the lawsuit “flawed and misguided.”



UT Health Austin (Texas) CIO Michael Ryan told Becker’s that the organization intends to go live with a new inpatient Epic EHR on the same day it opens its new multibillion-dollar academic medical center.



In late November, Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare’s nonprofit public charity, Prime Healthcare Foundation, received state approval to acquire Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare. Early priorities of the merger include implementing a new Epic EHR system.



Matt MacVey, executive vice president and CIO of Washington, D.C.-based Children’s National Hospital, told Becker’s that its new Epic EHR system, slated to go live in 2027, will provide better revenue cycle and patient experience capabilities.



Donate Life America has awarded Epic the 2025 James S. Wolf, MD, Courage Award for a new MyChart feature that lets patients register as organ donors directly through the patient portal. The organ-donation sign-up button launched in May.



Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner said her succession plan includes three unnamed health system CEOs, known as “trust protectors,” who will enforce voting rules to ensure the company remains privately held and is not acquired after her departure.



Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health’s effort to upgrade its EHR prompted a broader management agreement with Parkview Health, under which Riverview will move to Parkview’s Epic EHR instance in February 2026 through the Epic Community Connect program to improve access to patient records and care coordination.



Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is reporting early gains in revenue cycle performance and efficiency following a systemwide Epic go-live in October 2024, supported by a partnership with Ensemble Health Partners and a concurrent Workday implementation that leaders say is accelerating automation, cash flow and workflow improvements.