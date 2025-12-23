Saint Peter’s Healthcare selects Epic EHR

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter’s Healthcare System selected Epic as its partner for a new centralized EHR platform.

The system said Epic will support improvements in patient care by enabling full access to an integrated record across all care settings, including inpatient, outpatient, emergency and physician practices. The platform will also offer patients increased transparency into their medical records, test results and appointment schedules.

“Having Epic will be a game changer for Saint Peter’s and will mark a major step forward in improving quality, safety and the coordination of care,” said Leslie Hirsch, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “Patients will benefit by having secure, round-the-clock access to their medical history, lab results, and appointment information. They will be able to request prescription refills, view test results, and interact with the office staff through Epic MyChart, all from the convenience of their phone or computer.”

Saint Peter’s anticipates the platform will be fully integrated and operational in 2027. The health system has a 478-bed acute care teaching hospital, surgery center and physician group.

“The integration of Epic will elevate Saint Peter’s delivery of care while allowing for improved efficiency to manage revenue cycles across the entire healthcare system continuum, and most importantly, allow us to better serve our patients, no matter which services they access,” said Jordan Tannenbaum, MD, vice president/chief information officer and CMIO at Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “Epic is an investment in the future, ensuring value-based care by creating a seamless patient experience and continually raising the bar when it comes to safe, quality care, while simultaneously streamlining operational workflows.”