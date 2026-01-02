Why AI is an ‘absolute necessity’ for healthcare

The healthcare landscape is at an inflection point, demanding a transformative approach to meet the escalating needs of aging and diverse populations. To do this, care delivery will lean heavily on intelligent, strategic evolution driven by advanced technology.

The imperative for healthcare is to leverage artificial intelligence to ensure high-quality care is truly accessible and “close to home” for everyone, moving beyond traditional paradigms to embrace a more proactive, personalized and efficient model.

At its core, this transformation must address the fundamental challenge of access, particularly in primary care.

Imagine a world where a healthcare system doesn’t wait for symptoms to manifest but reaches out to eligible patients for crucial screenings, like lung cancer or colonoscopies, offering conveniently located appointments and seamless scheduling. Furthermore, AI facilitates the seamless integration of 24/7 virtual care with traditional brick-and-mortar practices, ensuring that patients receive timely guidance and support, whether through a digital consultation or a direct referral to their in-office physician, creating a truly unified and accessible experience.

The power of AI extends dramatically into early detection and predictive analytics, shifting healthcare from a reactive to a truly proactive discipline. Consider the advent of groundbreaking AI-driven diagnostic platforms. Technologies like retinal scanners, for instance, can be deployed directly within ambulatory practices, allowing a technician to conduct a brief scan that identifies subtle, preclinical indicators of severe conditions. These early markers, often imperceptible through standard vital signs or blood work, could signal the nascent stages of diabetes, hypertension or even precursors to stroke and heart attack. By integrating these AI technologies into routine check-ups, healthcare providers gain an unprecedented ability to intervene far upstream, enabling preventative measures or early treatment that can avert severe complications and significantly improve patient outcomes.

Beyond diagnostics, AI is vital for developing future care models, particularly as we confront the realities of an aging global population grappling with chronic diseases. The traditional model of hospital-centric care simply cannot sustain the growing demand for long-term support. Instead, AI will empower a robust home-based and community-based workforce, digitally enabling them to deliver comprehensive care outside institutional walls. This includes remote patient monitoring capabilities, where AI analyzes data from Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure cuffs, oxygen measurement tools, smart scales and even advanced smart clothing. These innovative garments can detect minute changes in gait, for example, signaling an increased risk of falls, allowing care teams to intervene before a devastating injury like a broken hip occurs. Such technologies allow healthcare systems to predict and mitigate risks, supporting individuals in their own homes and dramatically reducing the reliance on costly, high-acuity interventions.

AI deployment will empower our workforce, freeing our caregivers to focus on what they do best: delivering exceptional care to patients and their families.

In essence, the adoption of AI is no longer merely an advantage; it is an absolute necessity for healthcare to thrive in the coming decades. By embracing these transformative AI advancements, healthcare can move beyond simply treating illness to actively fostering wellness. This strategic integration of AI, combined with thoughtful, patient-centric growth, will lead to a system that is not only more efficient and sustainable but also fundamentally more predictive, personalized and profoundly accessible for every individual it serves.

This is how we build a healthcare future that truly delivers on its promise.

John D’Angelo, MD, is president and CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.