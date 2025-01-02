Top 6 EHR vendors worldwide

The top six EHR vendors globally include three that also hold sway over the U.S. healthcare landscape, according to Black Book Research.
Here are the highest-rated EHR companies across the globe, per the health IT researcher's December analysis of 175 vendors on 18 performance indicators, including usability, interoperability, mobile accessibility and regional adaptability:
1. Epic: Ranked No. 1 in the U.S., Singapore and South Korea.
2. Oracle Health: Leads in Canada, Mexico, the Middle East and Australia.
3. Dedalus: Dominates in the U.K., Italy and South America.
4. Meditech: Highly rated in Canada, Ireland and South Africa.
5. InterSystems TrakCare: Praised in France, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
6. Nervecentre Software: Recognized for innovation in the U.K.