Top 6 EHR vendors worldwide

The top six EHR vendors globally include three that also hold sway over the U.S. healthcare landscape, according to Black Book Research.

Here are the highest-rated EHR companies across the globe, per the health IT researcher's December analysis of 175 vendors on 18 performance indicators, including usability, interoperability, mobile accessibility and regional adaptability:

1. Epic: Ranked No. 1 in the U.S., Singapore and South Korea.

2. Oracle Health: Leads in Canada, Mexico, the Middle East and Australia.

3. Dedalus: Dominates in the U.K., Italy and South America.

4. Meditech: Highly rated in Canada, Ireland and South Africa.

5. InterSystems TrakCare: Praised in France, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

6. Nervecentre Software: Recognized for innovation in the U.K.