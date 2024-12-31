Top 3 EHR vendors in North America

The best EHR vendors in North America prioritize interoperability, sophistication and cost, according to Black Book Research.

For its December report, the health IT researcher analyzed 175 EHR vendors across the globe on 18 performance indicators, such as usability, interoperability, mobile accessibility and regional adaptability.

Here are the top three for North America, per Black Book Research:

1. Epic: Dominates in U.S. with "advanced interoperability and mobile-first design."

2. Oracle Health: Leads in Canada with cloud-based software for "complex healthcare infrastructures."

3. Meditech: Offers "cost-effective platforms," attracting rural and community hospitals.