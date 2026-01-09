Pharmacists face higher suicide risk: 4 things to know

Pharmacists in the U.S. are about 21% more likely to die by suicide than the general population, according to a national study led by researchers at the University of California San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy on Jan. 8, are based on an analysis of data from the CDC’s National Violent Death Reporting System between 2011 and 2022. Researchers cited workplace strain and mental health challenges as potential contributing factors.

Here are four things to know:

Male pharmacists had a 25% higher risk of suicide compared to other men. Female pharmacists had a suicide risk similar to women in the general population.

Overall, pharmacy technicians had a 14% lower risk of suicide compared to the general population — but female pharmacy technicians had a 22% higher risk than women in the general population.

Males accounted for 76%, or 282 of 369, of pharmacist suicides and 39% of pharmacy technician suicides between 2011 and 2022.

Pharmacists were more likely to experience workplace problems prior to suicide, while pharmacy technicians more often had a history of mental health issues.

Read the full study here.