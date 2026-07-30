NYU Langone, Dana-Farber co-develop oncology platform

New York City-based NYU Langone Health and Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute launched Solavia Decision Suite, an oncology decision support platform embedded directly in the electronic health record.

The tool went live internally at NYU Langone on June 30 and is now commercially available to other health systems.

The two institutions co-developed Solavia to give physicians real-time access to evidence, biomarkers, guidelines and therapeutic options within existing clinical workflows. NYU Langone piloted the platform inside its own health system first, with plans to expand adoption to additional organizations, according to a July 30 news release from the organization.

NYU Langone’s Technology Opportunities and Ventures will lead commercialization of Solavia and will serve as the point of contact for health systems interested in adopting the platform.

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